The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said a EF2 tornado touched down right before noon Thursday, just west of the Indiana County line in Wayne Township, Armstrong County, during a series of thunderstorms.
While much of the attention has been on the structures damaged by the twister, there also was extensive damage to hundreds of trees as the tornado built up strength, according to a preliminary report issued around 7 p.m. Friday.
“During the late morning of March 31, a damaging squall line developed ahead of an approaching cold front over western Pennsylvania,” the NWS stated in that report. “Reports of straight-line wind damage were observed with these thunderstorms across portions of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Jefferson counties.
The EF or Extended Fujita scale estimates the wind speed of a storm. EF2 indicates that it had a speed of 111 to 135 mph, which would cause considerable damage of the sort reported in the Dayton area Thursday.
According to the NWS report, the tornado actually spent most of its time in the EF1 range, with a brief spurt to the EF2 range.
EF ratings can range from EF0 (65 to 85 mph) with some damage to chimneys and small trees and branches to EF5 (over 200 mph) where large frame houses can be lifted off foundations and carried considerable distances.
The weather service was focused on a storm that rolled northeast from the Kiskiminetas River through the Ford City-Kittanning area to Dayton and Wayne Township, before winding up in Jefferson County.
It was in a squall line that strengthened as it crossed the Kiskiminetas River.
“A strong meso-vortex developed near Ford City and tracked rapidly northeast across Armstrong County,” the weather service continued. “Aerial and ground surveys confirmed a nine-mile-long track of convergent damage consistent with that of a strong meso-vortex tornado.”
In other words, a small scale, vertical, swirling mass of air associated with a thunderstorm, one that would cover a width of 350 yards over a nine-mile path, touching down at 11:47 a.m. 4 miles west-northwest of Rural Valley, and ending at 11:56 a.m. 2 miles north-northwest of Dayton.
Weather observers noted “convergent damage to trees ... first noted just south of state Route 1035 near Pine Road. As the tornado moved rapidly northeast, it strengthened and widened considerably, causing EF1 (between 86 and 110 mph) damage to trees as it passed through the area near state Route 1028 and Mateer Road, and across state Route 1037.”
The NWS in Pittsburgh continued: “The vortex then strengthened further as it moved through a heavily wooded area along Harris Road. In this area, ground and aerial drone surveys revealed total devastation of a large swath of hardwood and softwood trees along a 350 yard-wide path, consistent with wind just reaching the EF2 range.
“The dirt/gravel road was impassable by vehicle as a result of the broad tree destruction,” the weather service went on. “(A) review of drone footage revealed that the number of trees wholly snapped or uprooted was in the many hundreds.”
The tornado continued to the northeast, snapping additional trees along Country Road (a road south of the village of Belknap) before reaching the two homesteads extensively damaged along state Route 1018, including the blowing down of two barns — and “several 100-plus year-old trees mature pine trees snapped at their base,” according to the NWS report
Armstrong County Director of Public Safety Mike Mollick said one was located at 1270 State Route 1018. Owners Bob and Bonnie Walker said they had accounted for all of their animals, and there were no injuries.
Trees had also fallen onto the Walkers’ house, Mollick said.
Across the road, another barn owned by Wayne Litschge of 1287 State Route 1018 was blown down during the storm. Mollick said Litschge called Armstrong County’s 911 center to report the damage to his barn, which was used mostly for storage.
There was garage door and complete roof failure in the two barns, the weather service noted.
“Roof debris was blown three-quarters of a mile downwind along School House Road,” the NWS report continued. “Damage diminished notably after the circulation crossed Ridge Road, possibly as a result of the locally higher terrain. Evidence of secondary vortex contraction and strengthening was observed looking northeast from Ridge Road toward Boat Launch road, wehre some tree damage was noted, along with metal roof debris from a small outbuilding.”
The NWS said “the information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.”
The weather service’s Pittsburgh office said it was grateful to the Armstrong County Emergency Management Agency for its assistance during the survey, “as well as ... the numerous residents who took time to report damage and provide first-hand accounts of the event.”
Thirty miles southeast of Dayton, the National Weather Service monitor at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport measured gusts exceeding 30 mph at times from late Thursday morning until Friday evening.
Meanwhile, a cold air mass accompanying the storm line brought temperatures down from 72 Thursday afternoon to 39 late Friday morning, and snow as well Friday afternoon. Both Armstrong and Indiana counties have been regarded as being low risk for tornadoes, with the last tornado in Armstrong or Indiana prior to Thursday being an EF1 storm on June 16, 2019. The most recent tornadoes in the vicinity of Thursday’s twister were an EF0 storm in 1982 and an EF1 in 1983.
A.J. Panian and Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.