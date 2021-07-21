David Romanelli, officer-in-charge at the Blairsville Borough Police Department, told council members at Tuesday’s meeting the department is seeing “a lot of issues” recently with unemployment fraud.
Romanelli reminded the public to call with any concerns and to report the fraud.
Officers will assist residents in reporting the issue to the unemployment fraud line and can help provide information on how to protect identities and accounts.
In other business, council heard from borough Manager Mike Baker, who announced Crossroads Community Church officials are interested in providing a donation to upgrade the electric available at the amphitheater.
Borough officials will look into what would need to be done.
In other business, council:
• Appointed Howard Gibbons, of Blairsville, to the planning commission.
• Heard from Francis Benko, a local Boy Scout of Blairsville’s Troop 4, who presented a plan for his Eagle Scout project.
Benko intends to erect a Nature Learning Center along the Riverfront Trail on the side of the former WyoTech.
He said the display would include a signboard of mammals of the region and birds of Pennsylvania, as well as a rest area and benches where people can enjoy nature.
There would also be birdhouses and a rabbit habitat.
“The town would benefit from this,” Benko said.
Benko said he worked on the details with officials at the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
To earn his Eagle Scout ranking, Benko would need to complete the work by Aug. 17.
• Will pay off a borough police car at a cost of $7,953.08, with about $12,000 coming from an insurance payoff for the damaged vehicle.
• Approved a variance for Industrial Radiator Works to reduce the front setback to 25 feet from 50 feet at the front of the facility for the installation of solar panels.
• Approved a resolution to accept taxes at face value through the remainder of the year in order to be aligned with the county.
• Will purchase a flat-screen television and accessories for mounting to be used in the borough office for presentations such as at council meetings. The cost is not to exceed $1,200.
• Discussed potentially holding a community meet-and-greet event in August for the borough’s new manager, Mike Baker, and new police chief, Louis Sacco. Officials will look into options.
• Will advertise an ordinance to replace the existing ordinance on special event permits to fix errors, mainly typos.