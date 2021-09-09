COVID-19 cases are still rising in Pennsylvania in general, and in Indiana County in particular.
Regarding the former, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said total cases have reached 1,329,111, or more than 1 out of every 10 Keystone State residents.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control shows all of Pennsylvania in the high level of community transmission for the period of Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.
Regarding the latter, as summed up by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Stutzman in his latest report for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, for the week ending Sept. 4 there are 18.71 new cases each day, up 2.14 cases over the previous week.
Stutzman also said there had been on average 54.47 COVID-19 tests per day in the county, “mostly attributed” to those showing symptoms of the viral infection.
He also said there had been a 111.11 percent increase in COVID hospital admissions, along with a slight increase in the number of patients in intensive care.
Indiana Regional Medical Center told ICEMA it had 74 patients as of Wednesday morning, with 114 patients seen in its emergency room in the preceding 24 hours, 49 of whom were tested for COVID.
“As of (Wednesday) morning, (IRMC has) 22 COVID inpatients in isolation, with eight in (intensive care) and five on ventilators,” Stutzman said.
“Compared to one week ago, the overall hospital census is reduced (to 113); however, the ICU/ventilator numbers have more than doubled.”
The county EMA director said that brings to mind the question of overflow planning, a subject he discussed with IRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Neff.
“The concern is (that) Conemaugh Hospital (in Johnstown) has not been accepting patients, with the exception of trauma patients,” Stutzman said.
This has caused spikes at other regional hospitals but, as Stutzman also reported, “(Conemaugh has) a significant loss in nursing staff that is impacting their ability to accept patients.”
Also, the EMA director said, there had been 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Indiana County between Memorial Day and Labor Day — double what was reported for the same period a year ago. Recently, he said, there had been three new deaths, according to the Department of Health.
DOH said Wednesday that, as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there were 38 new deaths as identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 28,446 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
Stutzman’s advice to Indiana County residents continues to be, “seek out the availability of vaccines and get vaccinated.”
As of Sept. 3, Stutzman said, 44.8 percent of Indiana County residents who can get vaccines, those 12 and older, are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Armstrong was at 56.7 percent, Cambria at 53.8 percent, Clearfield at 49 percent, Jefferson at 49.3 percent and Westmoreland at 56.9 percent.
Quoting the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday that, as of Tuesday, 66.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Stutzman’s report prompted responses from the county commissioners on hand Wednesday. Chairman R. Michael Keith was absent.
Commissioner Sherene Hess thanked IRMC for conducting vaccination clinics during last week’s Indiana County Fair.
IRMC posted several upcoming clinics, including on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival near Spaghetti Benders along Philadelphia Street, and 5 to 7 p.m. events at each of the upcoming Third Thursday events near IRMC Park in downtown Indiana on Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.
It also is offering drive-thru clinics from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and Oct. 12 at the COVID Testing Area on the IRMC campus in White Township.
Commissioner Robin Gorman agreed the best advice during this resurgence of COVID-19 is to do the things that have been suggested all along, that are “just responsible and respectful to do, for yourself and others.”