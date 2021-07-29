Indiana County’s emergency management director said the county has seen a recent increase in positive and pending cases of COVID-19, but no parallel in the number of people being vaccinated against the disease.
“Based on the daily statistics provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, at the present time Indiana County is experiencing over six new COVID cases per day, returning to an infection rate last reported at the end of May,” Thomas A. Stutzman told the county board of commissioners at its Wednesday morning meeting.
“Indiana Regional Medical Center is also seeing an increase in COVID-positive patients in their daily census,” Stutzman said. “For more than a month there were no COVID patients at IRMC. Within the past three days they are seeing an increase in new COVID-positive and COVID-symptomatic patients in their care.”
On the hospital website as of Tuesday, IRMC reported one COVID-positive individual getting inpatient care and two new positive cases since July 21.
Meanwhile, testing numbers have held steady over the past six weeks at an average of 17 per day, “much lower than the rate of testing we were seeing in May,” Stutzman said.
His conclusion is that “there could be many more asymptomatic people with the virus in the general population than we are aware of.”
Stutzman said vaccinations play a key role in why an increase in cases is occurring, and that Indiana County has slipped four to 13 percent behind neighboring counties in the percent of those fully vaccinated.
“Only 38.3 percent of the county’s population over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated,” Stutzman said. “Compared to my past in-person report from June 9 of 32 percent, very little progress has been made.”
According to figures available Wednesday afternoon on the state Department of Health website, 29,362 Indiana Countians have been fully vaccinated, while next door Armstrong County — with 20,000 fewer residents than Indiana — reported 30,301 being fully vaccinated.
IRMC’s website said 32,006 vaccine doses were administered at the White Township hospital, counting first and second doses combined.
“The continuing message in Indiana County is to take advantage of COVID vaccinations,” Stutzman said.
“There are 50 locations within a 25-mile radius of Indiana Borough where vaccine appointments and walk-ins are readily available.”
IRMC’s website lists a series of upcoming walk-in clinics, including the middle of Indiana Mall on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m.; drive-thrus on Aug. 10 and 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s COVID testing area; and a 5 to 7 p.m. clinic at each upcoming Third Thursday event in downtown Indiana, on Aug. 19 and Sept. 26.