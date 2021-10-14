Amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is good news, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county board of commissioners Wednesday.
“Overall, Indiana County has seen a reduction in our positive and pending COVID cases over the past several weeks, particularly since my last report to the board,” Stutzman said. “The daily statistics provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health are showing about a 25 percent decline in these positive and pending cases.”
While Indiana County and the rest of the commonwealth remain at a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, the number of tests per day seems to have slipped, from about 120 tests a day to 96 as of Wednesday.
The ICEMA director said state figures show an 11.3 percent decrease in positive case rates and 4.35 percent decrease in hospital admissions within Indiana County.
However, Stutzman went on, “the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is reporting that Indiana County has seen a 10.71 percent increase in (intensive care unit) admissions (and in the past week) a 120 percent in the number of COVID-related deaths in Indiana County.”
Across the commonwealth, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday 70 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the department of health confirmed as of early Wednesday, there were 5,012 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the Pennsylvania total to 1,491,146.
That includes 3,031 individuals now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 678 patients in intensive care units.
On Sept. 22, Stutzman said he and Indiana Regional Medical Center were requesting the deployment of Pennsylvania National Guard units at IRMC’s emergency rooms in White Township and its IRMC at Chestnut Ridge center in Burrell Township to bolster the hospital’s ability to do COVID testing.
They’re still seeking the help but it’s no longer in the form of military reservists. Stutzman said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and DOH immediately provided other options to IRMC to address the certification levels of the personnel the hospital was seeking.
Also, Stutzman said, IRMC has resumed its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics, moved from the hospital grounds to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex a few blocks away on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Upcoming clinics are slated on Tuesday and Oct. 26, each from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the KCAC, while IRMC again will set up shop for a 5 to 7 p.m. clinic Oct. 21 at the next Downtown Indiana Third Thursday event at IRMC Park along North Seventh Street in Indiana.
In other COVID-19-related developments Wednesday, at the request of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the commissioners approved:
• A proclamation designating October as National Community Planning Month. County Deputy Planning Director Josh Krug said this year’s theme of “Planning is Essential to Recovery” highlights how planning and planners can lead communities to equitable, resilient and long-lasting recovery from the effects of the pandemic.
• A $50,000 term loan from the Indiana County (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security or) CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund to Coney Island Restaurant Inc., family operators since 1968 of a long-standing, full-service restaurant in downtown Indiana. Coney Island pledged to retain 32 full-time equivalent employees; it is getting a zero-interest loan; and no repayment is required for the first 12 months, then only on the principal over the following 60 months.
Also Wednesday, Indiana Area School Director Barbara Barker asked commissioners to consider using PA CARES money allocated to the county to help school districts in the county cope with monitoring COVID-19.
“We see delays in the (Indiana Area) School District of the Department of Health letting us know when we have positive cases,” Barker said. “Those delays then make it harder for us to contain any outbreaks in the school district.”
Barker said she was speaking for herself but also on behalf of her district. She said CARES money could help Indiana County districts employ additional help and save time and money.
“The school districts are now responsible for sending out letters and doing contact tracing which puts a burden further on school districts,” Barker said.
The commissioners said they would take her request under consideration.