The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved three agreements regarding upgrades to county buildings at its Wednesday meeting.
As presented by Indiana County Facilities Director Mike Yanity, the agreements cover improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the courthouse and the county jail, as well as roof replacement at the county office building at 801 Water St.
Two are with Huckestein Mechanical Services Inc. of Pittsburgh, for HVAC upgrades at the courthouse at a price of $895,894 and the county jail at a price of $388,116, while the third is with Dereume Dunkel Roofing Company of Punxsutawney for the Water Street building at a cost of $73,000.
All three contracts were arranged through the state’s PA COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.
“The upgrades are dearly needed,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said, calling the contracts “a plan for bringing facilities back to where they need to be.”
At the courthouse, Yanity told the commissioners, all the HVAC equipment is within its life expectancy window.
“With repairs growing each year,” Yanity said, “this will help ensure we continue to deliver quality, clean conditioned air to the employees and public visiting the courthouse into the foreseeable future.”
The $895,894 contract covers complete replacement of the central chiller unit, rooftop cooling tower, three boilers and pumps, as well as piping originally installed in 1968 from the basement to the roof.
At the jail, two hot water boilers will be installed, adding to an existing geothermal system there.
“This will add the ability to provide the proper BTUs (British thermal units) to heat the facility correctly during the winter months,” Yanity told the commissioners.
At 801 Water St., which houses the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development as well as the county’s Center for Economic Operations, “the roof has been repaired numerous times in the past four years,” Yanity said. “The only way to rectify the problem is a complete replacement,” utilizing a 60 mil PVC (0.06-inch polyvinyl chloride) system.
The commissioners also approved an agreement between the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program and Greensburg-based service provider Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
They approved an application for a $1,9778.20 PComp Safety Improvement Program grant that will cover half the cost of five ballistic vests for the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office. The rest of the cost will be matched in-house by another grant.
They also approved a consulting agreement “as needed” for the Indiana County Coroner’s Office with Eva Vought, for $17.50 an hour for up to 250 hours a year.
And an agreement was reached for Higher Information Group to scan old election results dating to 1919 and other records such as minute books dating into the 1800s. County Clerk Robin Maryai said those records are fading on brittle paper and will be scanned to become available on the county’s website.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved two proclamations, one for Career and Technical Education Month in February, the other for Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month in March.
The March proclamation mentions two organizations.
One is the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, which “continues to explore avenues to ensure citizens with intellectual disabilities have access to quality services, choice in services and providers, and, most importantly, to be productive and active members of our community.”
The other is The Arc of Indiana County, which “continues as an advocate for individuals with intellectual disabilities and developmental delays, ensuring that individuals receive the most appropriate education in the least restrictive environment by law.”
Arc Executive Director Michelle Jordan and Board President Roxie Johnston were on hand to accept that proclamation.
The Career and Technical Education Month proclamation cites Indiana County Technology Center as among programs that “ensure that employers have access to a qualified and thriving workforce, ensuring America is a strong and competitive economy.”
Accepting that proclamation were ICTC Administrator Michael McDermott, Guidance Counselor Kelly J. Fox and two students who won Student of the Month honors at ICTC, Alaina Grondin and Garrett Griffith.
“They are great representatives,” McDermott said.
Garrett said he is learning skills that will be useful even if he goes on to a different field.