According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county Board of Commissioners Wednesday, all of southwestern Pennsylvania, including Indiana County, remains in the “low” category for guidance regarding indoor masking this week.
However, Stutzman told the board, that could be changing, as CDC levels for community transmission have been raised to “high rate” within the past week in Indiana and most southwestern Pennsylvania counties, except for “moderate rate” findings for Cambria and Jefferson counties.
CDC data for the week ending May 7 showed for Indiana County a 27.66 percent decrease in positive COVID cases, but a 49.20 percent increase in COVID testing, a 36.50 percent increase in hospital admissions and a 1 percent increase in COVID patients being in the intensive care unit.
Amid the evolution out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is no longer providing daily updates on COVID cases, Stutzman said, but instead updates are coming out weekly, each Wednesday.
“For the month of April, Indiana County had a reported 154 positive COVID tests,” the ICEMA director said. “In comparison to March, when we had 380, this is a significant reduction.”
Some things haven’t changed, however. As of the seven-day period ending May 7, at 48.1 percent of all vaccine-eligible persons, Indiana County continues to have the lowest percentage of population of counties in the area, after Jefferson (51.5 percent), Clearfield (52.5), Cambria (59.2), Westmoreland (60.7) and Armstrong (63.3).
Meanwhile, Stutzman said, the Indiana Borough wastewater treatment plant continues to have a “sustained amount of COVID,” and no new COVID-related deaths have been report
The flu continues to be an issue as well, both the human variety and the avian flu.
Quoting the state Department of Health, Stutzman said Indiana County had 539 cases of the human variety to date in the 17th week of this flu season, including 481 Type A and 58 Type B.
As for avian flu, Stutzman said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and all county EMAs are monitoring the avian flu epidemic.
“Counties with HAZMAT teams could be called upon to provide decontamination services for (Pennsylvania) Department of Agriculture contractors performing flock culling due to outbreaks,” he said. “If anything should change, we’ll provide you with an update.”