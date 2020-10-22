BLACK LICK — Annual number-crunching is underway this week at the Burrell Township office, where the township supervisors have set aside three afternoons of public budget preparation workshop time to craft a 2021 spending plan.
What has emerged at the outset of the process, the supervisors said Wednesday, is that tax rates probably will go unchanged next year.
Not unlike other boroughs and townships in the area, Burrell officials have been warned to expect a hit of almost 20 percent in the annual share of liquid fuels funds awarded by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for local road maintenance.
Supervisor John Shields said the township may move money around among other accounts to make up for a shortfall in road work money. The state grant usually is about $250,000 but will be closer to $205,000 in 2021, the supervisors said.
The supervisors’ remaining budget workshops are set for 1 to 3 p.m. today and Friday.
At the board’s monthly business meeting Wednesday, Supervisor Chairman Larry Henry said the township has been awarded a grant of $98,000 from the Indiana County Conservation District for drainage and road surface improvement of Hill Road through the district’s Dirt, Gravel & Low Volume Road Program.
The supervisors approved a request to close the streets near the fire station for the annual Halloween parade between 12:45 and 2 p.m. Oct. 31. The board also approved door-to-door trick-or-treating from 2 to 4 p.m. following the parade.
The supervisors also reported that an agreement has been reached between the Burrell Township Recreation and Parks Department and the Blairsville Boilermakers youth football program to allow the use of the athletic field next to the township office building by the players and coaches for practice and games. The Boilermakers would get priority use of the park and pavilions for the dates and times that they submit for approval at the start of each season, and the agreement extends for 100 years.
In conjunction with the parks department, the program has already installed a scoreboard and flagpole at the field and has plans to build a two-level storage room and press box along with bleachers for spectators.
Kovacik Insurance donated the scoreboard, which was installed by Dave Chaek, the supervisors said.