The Indiana County commissioners agreed Wednesday to the addition of emergency systems in Cambria and Mercer counties to a regional radio system now shared by Indiana and six other counties.
With the expansion to nine counties, the share of annual expenses paid by each would be reduced to 11 percent. When the system began with Indiana and two other counties, Indiana County bore 33 percent of the yearly costs.
The Inter-County Regional Radio System, called I-CORRS, will now serve 1.2 million people over almost 6,950 square miles of western Pennsylvania.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved an agreement between ICEMA and SBM Electronics to enable recording of 911 telephone calls and radio communication among five counties in the region at a one-time cost of just over $71,300. Indiana County would pay an annual maintenance fee
of $18,400 from funds provided by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
“It is a multi-county shared digital recording system, a five-county system shared by Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties,” Thomas Stutzman, executive director
of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, told the commissioners. It “allows us to move off property the recording of all 911 calls and radio traffic that we had centralized here at our facility.”
The system would allow for sharing among the counties and a data backup system, he said.
• Approved several contracts between Indiana County Children & Youth Services with several local and regional private providers of services to the agency, including Westgate Terrace Associates for a two-bedroom apartment at $727 a month plus utilities.
“This is from an independent living grant. The apartment would be available to homeless youth, and is designed as transitional housing,” said ICCYS representative Terrence Redd. “These youths have been involved with the welfare system and frequently have no support systems. While in the apartment, an independent living worker would work intently with the youth and focus on those skills that will move them to independence, such as job-seeking, budgeting and other skills identified.”
The renewed lease with Westgate runs through Aug. 31, 2021.
Other agreements were approved with Alternative Community Engagement Solutions, Alternative Living Solutions, City Mission-Living Stone Inc. and Pressley Ridge.
• Approved an agreement with the EagleView technology company of Bellevue, Wash., for aerial imagery software for the tax assessor’s office at a cost of about $167,000.
Chief Assessor Frank Sisko said the company would provide an updated aerial image of the entire county at costs to be covered by the CARES Act grant.
“The imagery would be used by local police, 911, firefighters, ambulance and other organizations, and would be combined with the current GIS system to have the most current data available,” Sisko said. “The software will allow the tax assessment staff to work from home in the event of another pandemic. The contract will not increase the cost to our budget for next year as the maintenance cost is already built in.”
The commissioners also urged county residents who have not yet done so to complete the 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire, and to observe the anniversary of 9/11 today.