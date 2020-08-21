BLACK LICK — Burrell Township officials hope to pull in the reins on local residents using public roads as parking lots, by way of an ordinance that will come up for enactment next month.
The township board of supervisors reviewed a draft of a new regulation that would govern the use of public rights-of-way during the board’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
Chairman Larry Henry said the placement of mailboxes too close to the roads also drove the supervisors to have the ordinance written up. So did the construction of driveways that impede the shoulders of the township roads.
“In general, anyone putting new driveways in will be affected,” Henry said. “The big thing will be parking. We’ve been having issues with parking on township roads, and not just a little bit — some have blocked an entire lane of traffic. So while we we’re at it, we took care of everything in the right-of-way.”
Ordinance No. 244 would impose a $25 fee on property owners or builders for review of plans for driveways. Those designs may be referred to the township engineer, solicitor or planning commission or the Indiana County Planning Commission for review.
“It spells out where mailboxes can be, how far from the road, they can’t block ditches,” Henry said.
The ordinance prohibits vehicles from being left in areas where they could impede traffic or road maintenance workers and specifically prohibits all types of recreational vehicles from being parked in a right-of-way. Others may be parked for as long as two hours.
The ordinance goes as far as to ban anyone from placing trees, shrubs or other vegetation in the township right-of-way, and it allows fines of up to $750 to be imposed for convictions.
Most situations where the rights-of-way are already used would be protected against enforcement.
“As long it’s not an issue, it’s not going to be an issue,” Henry said.
“As it is, every driveway in the township would be grandfathered in. This is for anything new,” supervisor Dan Shacreaw said.
The supervisors said they expect to publicly advertise the ordinance for review in time for a formal vote Sept. 16.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Hired Mandy Hoover as secretary/treasurer to succeed Helen Olechovski, who last month announced that she would retire after 31 years of service. Hoover would begin work Sept. 1 for a month of introduction to the job in tandem with Olechovski, who plans to leave Sept. 30.
The supervisors voted to keep the applications received from 22 other candidates for up to a year.
“It was very hard to make a choice,” supervisor John Shields said. “Better than a half a dozen really stood out. But I think we made the right choice.”
• Announced that the annual community rubbish collection — held in the spring in past years — is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 12. Township residents may dispose of one vehicle load per household at no charge except for tires: $3 for car tires, $5 for light trucks and $12 for any larger tires, which all must be off the rims. Restricted materials won’t be accepted, including paint, oils, liquids, hazardous materials, propane tanks and electronic goods. Household garbage won’t be taken.
Residents will be required to unload their own vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supervisors said. Under some extenuating circumstances, assistance might be provided.
• Reported that the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company will hold a fundraising hoagie sale on Sept. 5.
• Library Director Jen Van Hannak advised the supervisors that the library, temporarily occupying the rear of the public meeting room, is open for its full regular schedule of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Computers are available during limited hours, curb service is available, and facial coverings are required, Van Hannak said.