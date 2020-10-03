Blairsville community leaders listened to area residents’ recommendations over the years to tear down the dilapidated former G.C. Murphy store building at Market and Stewart streets.
They’re listening again to area residents as they decide what to do with the vacant ground.
With guidance from Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the town has begun what they call a “visioning project” to gather ideas and lay out an organized plan for the best ways to use the land.
The first of a series of online brainstorming sessions was held Wednesday evening. Ultimately, the community voice will decide a two-part future: first, a seven-year plan for its use through 2027, and a long-term plan for its ongoing use, said Josh Krug of the county planning office.
The borough in 2010 began efforts to take over the neglected building from its absentee owner and set out to clear the lot. Historic preservation interests couldn’t convince town leaders to save the building. But its designation by the previous owner as a historic structure earned a proviso when state agencies awarded grant money for the demolition.
As a condition for accepting Community Development Block Grant money for tearing down the building — a project completed this past summer by Ligonier Construction Co. at a cost of $314,000 — borough officials pledged to leave the site flat and undeveloped as a “greenspace” for no less than seven years.
Blairsville Community Development Authority, the borough and the county have teamed up to conduct a community survey and to host a series of online meetings to chart the site’s future.
“Your thoughts and ideas about this project are extremely valuable,” Krug said. Those with ideas can share them on surveys that can be completed online at the ICOPAD website; paper versions of the survey also are available.
The deadline is Oct. 16; the next online meeting to review the findings is set for Nov. 4.
“The survey … really is an integral and key part of the planning process,” Krug said. “Good information and input will lead to a more successful, cohesive and consensus-driven decision for this lot.”
The better part of the Wednesday session was dedicated to defining the process, that Krug called a “placemaking” task as outlined in a paper by the Project for Public Spaces, found online at www.pps.org.
“With community-based participation at its center, an effective placemaking process capitalizes on a local community’s assets, inspiration, and potential, and it results in the creation of quality public spaces that contribute to people’s health, happiness and well being,” according to the placemaking report.
At stake is only an 80-by-120-foot piece of ground but a high-profile spot in the heart of Blairsville’s downtown business district.
Understanding the green space requirement is fundamental to the short-term plan, Krug said, but the kinds of uses actually allowed by the grant source restrictions are hit-and-miss; he said some suggestions may have to be referred to the state for its blessing.
Only a few immediate suggestions came forth.
“It would be lovely to see a “things that are gone” and “things that are still here” kind of interpretive display in this site, showing not only historic photos of the Murphy’s lot but other historic buildings around town that are either gone or re-imagined,” area resident Laura Hawkins proposed.
Others asked whether a budget is available for financing any improvements recommended in the plan. No money was earmarked for the site beyond the funds allocated for tearing down the Murphy Building, officials said.
Online users can follow the steps in the planning process on the “Blairsville Murphy Lot” on Facebook, and can find the survey at the planning office website, www.icopd.org.