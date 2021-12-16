While Indiana County continues to deal with a COVID-19 crisis, it is tackling an opioid crisis.
The county Board of Commissioners gave approval Wednesday to continued action by an Indiana law firm as part of a multi-state litigation against a group of companies involved in making, distributing and retailing opioid pharmaceuticals.
“I think we are moving in the right place,” Indiana County Solicitor Matthew Budash said as the board approved a resolution authorizing attorney Bryan S. Neiderhiser of Marcus & Mack LLC to settle and release the county’s claims against a group called “settling defendants” in what officially is the county’s Resolution 2021-1215.
“This resolution continues to move things along,” Marcus & Mack partner Robert S. Marcus said, as the county continued participation in litigation dating to 2017, that targets McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.
The resolution approved Wednesday also commits the county to terms of the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust, which will utilize a $26 billion opioid settlement. In a visit to the Indiana Country Club last week, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said it will bring up to $5.35 million to Indiana County.
Shapiro said he was impressed with how various agencies were working together regarding that settlement, which also could bring up to $4.7 million to Armstrong County and $1.3 million to Clarion County, partners with Indiana County in the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission based near Shelocta.
“These are the people who deal with this day in and day out,” Keith told Shapiro at the Indiana Country Club.
Attorney Bob Marcus also was at the roundtable, where Shapiro also discussed what local governments would get.
At the Board of Commissioners’ meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Sherene Hess expressed thanks to local governments that had been responsive, specifically Indiana Borough and White Township.
“That is not happening everywhere,” Commissioner Robin Gorman offered.
According to the agreement signed Wednesday, “the Trust proposes to allocate (from) the Pennsylvania Opioid Funds 15 percent to a Commonwealth Account, 70 percent to local governments in a County Abatement Account, and 15 percent to a Litigating Subdivision Account.”
As was noted last week at the Indiana Country Club, the opioid epidemic of recent years has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of deaths to opioids rising in Pennsylvania to 15 a day.
“It was closer to 12 pre-pandemic,” Shapiro said.
And the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, as reported Wednesday by Indiana County Emergency Management Director Thomas A. Stutzman, who said the number of deaths since his last report to the county board in October had risen by 59 to 283 in Indiana County.
“There has been a significant spike in COVID cases,” Stutzman told the commissioners.
He said there had been 85 new cases a day in the week after Thanksgiving, and 69 per day during the week of Dec. 4-11, compared to what previously had been a level of 51 cases per day.
“This is not unique,” Stutzman said, comparing Indiana County figures to the rest of the commonwealth.
He also said Indiana Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit had reached full capacity from those who hadn’t been vaccinated, with many of them on ventilators.
With the expansion of those eligible for vaccine shots to those 5 and older, Stutzman said all percentages had dropped across the board, to where countywide 44 percent of residents had been vaccinated.
One bright note, according to the county emergency management director, is that “we saw the smallest drop (in percentages) when we added that ‘5 and older’ group.”
Also, Stutzman said, testing remains steady at 95 per day.