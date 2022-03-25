The Indiana County Board of Commissioners has given its blessing to an Indiana University of Pennsylvania refinancing matter also approved last week by the IUP Council of Trustees.
At the meeting Wednesday, commissioners authorized a bond issue for up to $27.150 million proposed by the Indiana County Industrial Development Authority that would refinance two outstanding issues for ICIDA and the IUP Student Cooperative Association, also known as Co-Op.
ICIDA Solicitor James D. Carmella told commissioners the financing would be for “primarily recreational and educational purposes.”
One is a 2012 issue in the aggregate principal amount of $13.76 million, the other a 2015 issue in the aggregate principal amount of $9.105 million. As also explained to the trustees last week, those bonds will be refinanced to realize debt service savings.
“It will not increase any county debt at all,” said ICIDA Solicitor James D. Carmella, who was accompanied to Wednesday’s meeting by Co-Op’s solicitor.
Previously, the Co-Op and ICIDA said they intend to sell the bonds to PNC Capital Markets LLC.
Also Wednesday, three COVID-19-related actions were approved by the commissioners.
Two deal with Community Development Block Grant-COVID or CDBG-CV discretionary funding for the Indiana County Broadband Deployment Initiative-Northwestern Area Project.
“The total contract amount is $2 million ... to extend broadband services to areas of West and South Mahoning townships and Smicksburg Borough,” Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said.
ICOPD recommended board approval of that contract, as well as a resolution delegating to Zak signing authority for invoicing the funds to be obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“The signing authority request is to comply with the Commonwealth’s paperless invoicing process,” Zak said.
ICOPD also recommended an extension for the termination date for the Emergency Solutions Grant – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 or ESG-CV contract that provided for a supplemental appropriation of Homeless Assistance Grants from April 20 to June 30.
Another product of federal COVID policy is the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, from which stimulus funds were distributed to municipalities and counties.
Indiana County is seeking to put together a plan for distributing $16,330,195.
Counties and municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
“We have a stack of funding for the ARP funding,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said. “We have asked our municipalities to make their recommendations.”
In addition, Commissioner Robin Gorman said, there will be a series of open forums to discuss how to use the county ARP allocation, beginning with a hybrid event that will be live at the S&T Bank Arena in White Township and available online on April 14 at 7 p.m.
Gorman said events also are being planned, to be conducted live and online, for southern Indiana County on April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company hall, and for northern Indiana County on April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Center community center.
One suggestion made at Wednesday’s board meeting was to help extend a Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County waterline in Conemaugh Township.
“I dropped off a petition (with the county) a couple weeks ago about a waterline extension for Conemaugh Township,” resident Mario DiLessio told the board. “I haven’t heard anything back.”
DiLessio said he and others helped Conemaugh Township to get that funding, but “somehow we were left off the map.”
And he wasn’t alone, he told the board.
“There are probably seven or eight homes that do not have the water,” DiLessio said. “There is no fire hydrant for protection.”
Keith said ARP funding for an extension of a MAWC waterline would be have to be worked out between Indiana County and both MAWC and the Westmoreland County government.
Incidentally, when state officials announced in September a list of municipalities getting American Rescue Plan funding, some Indiana County communities were not included in that announcement, including Conemaugh Township, which in fact is getting $223,887.44, with $111,943.72 sent out last year and another $111,943.72 to be distributed later this year.
Also not mentioned in that report were East Mahoning Township, which later informed county officials it was getting $105,611.24, $52,805.62 last year and $52,805.62 this year, and Shelocta Borough, which later was listed by state officials as getting $12,664.98, $6,332.49 last year and $6,332.49 later this year.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners approved:
• A 2021-22 service agreement for Indiana County Children and Youth Services with Alternative Community Engagement Solutions LLC of Greensburg.
• A 2022-23 service agreement, with a cost of $2,000, down 16.5 percent from 2021-22, with Northwest Media Inc. of Eugene, Ore., for interactive multimedia training courses for foster, adoptive and kinship parents.
• An upgraded Child Accounting and Profile System for CYS at a cost of $5,191.91.
• A State Offender Supervision Fund agreement on behalf of the Indiana County Probation Office for the current fiscal year.
• Cooperation agreements between the Department of Human Services and Indiana County Community Action Program for nutritional workshops, and with Indiana County Head Start for a food, safety and preparation program and Instant Pot demonstration classes.
Also Wednesday, Commissioner Sherene Hess said the 19th annual Family Fun Fest, sponsored by the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, will be conducted Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Mall.
Kevin Lazor, administrator of Indiana County CareerLink, said a Career Fair will be conducted April 13 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, with 800 students from 10th and 11th grades in area high schools having breakout sessions with local employers from 9 until 11:30 a.m., to discuss job retention and other needed skills.
A regular job fair will follow, with the KCAC opening to veterans at 12:30 p.m. and then the general public at 1 p.m.
Lazor said 25 employers have signed up so far for that event.
And Gorman said the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its first in-person “State of the County” event in two years on the morning of May 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn, across Pratt Drive from the KCAC.