SALTSBURG — Borough council voted Monday night to accept Saltsburg Engineer Vince Seyko’s report deeming as hazardous the vacant two-story structure at 308 Point St., next door to the borough’s municipal building.
Councilor Lorrie Johnson moved and Councilor Abraham Kline seconded the motion to send notice to David Lee, who is listed in official papers as manager of the building owned by Gen & Eve Properties & Remodeling LLC of Fulshear, Texas.
“I really wanted to bring a restaurant back,” Lee said of the building at 308 Point St. in Saltsburg, which according to Indiana County records is one of two local properties owned by Gen & Eve. The other is a house in Indiana.
Borough officials said they really want to talk to Lee, whose company has ignored past requests to discuss the building.
“Saltsburg is a huge project,” Lee told the Gazette for a story published on July 7. “It is going to take my full time and dedication.”
However, he said at the time that he was working from scratch to renovate the house along Church Street in Indiana.
In other business Monday, council accepted the resignation of Barbara Stramaski as the borough’s tax collector.
It voted to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for COVID-19-related funding to the Point Street sewer project. The borough is looking to replace a pump, as well as sewer pipe running from Salt and Point streets toward the Kiskiminetas River.
Borough Public Works Director Don Kelly said quotes he obtained for pumps all exceed $20,000.
In other matters Monday, Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko said the deadline is Oct. 19 for entries for the Heritage Holiday Committee’s Scarecrow Contest at Canal Park. The entry fee is $5 and cash prizes will be awarded to the two most creative scarecrows.
Those needing more information can call Jesko at (724) 840-0167.
Also, the 2022 West Penn Trail Triathlon will be conducted Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy. Details can be found on the conemaughvalleyconservancy.com website.
Trick or Treat Night is Oct. 26 in the borough, with a parade scheduled at 7 p.m.
And Kline said a cornhole tournament will be held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Salt Center.
Looking ahead, the borough will conduct its Oktoberfest next year on Oct. 16, 2023.