Opponents of Pennsylvania’s entry into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative were cheered by Wednesday’s state Senate passage of House Bill 2025 — even though Gov. Tom Wolf is likely to veto it.
Members of the Power PA Jobs Alliance commended the bipartisan 33-17 vote in favor of H.B. 2025, which included five Democratic state senators along with most of the chamber’s Republican majority.
They urged the governor Wolf to sign HB 2025 and meet a stated goal of ensuring “jobs that pay.”
The Power PA Jobs Alliance is a coalition of labor, management and consumer stakeholders, many of them from Indiana County, that opposes Wolf’s proposal to impose carbon dioxide emission taxes on fossil fuel generation, manufacturing operations, and motor fuels, as part of the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Those stakeholders include Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, prime sponsor of HB 2025, and Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who is chief sponsor of a companion Senate Bill 950, which is similar to Struzzi’s bill.
They said HB 2025, also known as the Pennsylvania Carbon Dioxide Cap and Trade Authorization Act, will save tens of thousands of jobs across Pennsylvania, while protecting energy consumers from increases in power prices.
The bill, which also passed the state House by 130-71 on July 8, would require legislative approval for Pennsylvania to join RGGI, and calls for an extensive public comment period that would include a focus on impacted regions, including Indiana and Armstrong counties.
Both Senate and House votes come close to the two-thirds margin needed to override a possible veto. One senator would have to switch his or her vote, as well as several state House members.
Also Thursday, the Commonwealth Foundation, whose stated mission is to “transform free-market ideas into public policy so all Pennsylvanians can flourish, called attention to a February article written by its policy analyst Tirzah Duren, which called RGGI “ill-advised even if advocates are well-intentioned,” with very little impact on reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
“A cleaner environment isn’t accomplished through government mandates,” Duren wrote. “Pennsylvania should focus on creating an environment for more carbon-emission-reducing innovations, like hydraulic fracturing. Limiting the supply of energy will only harm the lives of everyday Pennsylvanians.”
Environmental groups such as PennFuture and the Sierra Club oppose HB 2025 and SB 950 and support a veto.
“Through a veto,” Sierra Club Pennsylvania Clean Energy Program Director Tom Schuster said Wednesday, “we’ll see what real climate leadership looks like in the state, instead of putting polluter profits over people.”