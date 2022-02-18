Students in some Indiana Area School District buildings had an unexpected early dismissal Thursday.
In a statement on the district website, Indiana Area officials said there was a power outage affecting East Pike, the district’s junior high on the Eisenhower campus, and the senior high.
The issue was not resolved in time to feed all students, so the district dismissed all junior high and senior high students at noon while retaining the Eisenhower and East Pike students.
The district said it was able to provide alternative meals and innovative instructional activities to those younger students until the power was restored, which happened around noon Thursday.
“We do not want to dismiss young students when parents and guardians may not be able to be home to receive them,” the district posted on iasd.cc.
However, “we exhausted all options to keep all students in school but reached a point where we only have enough prepared food to feed a portion of the student body.”
The district apologized for the inconvenience and said it was working with Penelec to monitor the situation.