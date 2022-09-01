Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day.
“In 2021, the country passed the 100,000 mark for individuals lost to overdose in a 12-month period,” Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Kami Anderson said. “One person dies every 19 minutes from an unintentional overdose.”
It was a fact marked in many locations, including the Seventh Annual Indiana County Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday night at Faith Lutheran Church in Clyde.
“This year marks a 10-year anniversary for my Jacob,” vigil organizer Becky Kallal-Perkovich posted on Facebook. Her son Jacob Joseph Kallal, 28, died Sept. 7, 2012, at his home in Wilkes-Barre.
She said it was tough, but was thankful for the strength of “all those who lovingly come alongside the brokenhearted to encourage and support their friends and family members during their participation in an event such as this — an even so profoundly emotional for all of us who have lost our loved ones.”
At least 40 persons were on hand for the vigil, which has been held in different locations over the years.
Sponsors included Blairsville Support Group Against Drugs, Connect Church Recovery, FAVOR or Faces and Voices of Recovery in Western Pennsylvania, Kallal-Perkovich’s Blairsville Area Reality Tour organization, and the Mid-Atlantic Research and Training Institute for Community and Behavioral Health at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Anderson said Overdose Awareness Day is held every Aug. 31 around the world.
“Events were held in each of the counties to acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind,” the AICDAC director said. “We are still experiencing increased rates of overdoses in all three counties.”
In Harrisburg, state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith joined with the Pennsylvania chapter of Team Sharing Inc., a national non-profit organization made up of parents who have lost a child to substance use disorder, to honor the lives of Pennsylvanians lost due to an overdose death.
“The addiction crisis has had devastating impacts for individuals and families across Pennsylvania over the last several years,” Smith said, “and coming together to honor the lives of those we lost is one way to affirm our support to each other and for individuals who are on their recovery journey.”
Advocacy organizations, community members, and individuals who have lost a loved one participated in the Harrisburg event, which was held on the steps of the state Capitol. The event featured Narcan training demonstrations, as well as information on how to obtain the life-saving drug, a butterfly release, and a sectioned off area for friends and family to place a picture or pair of shoes, honoring a loved one who lost their battle with SUD.
“Opioid overdose is preventable and reversible through the use of naloxone,” or Narcan, Anderson said. “Narcan can be accessed free of charge at the AICDAC’s local offices or by calling (724) 354-2746.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, preliminary numbers show there have been 5,331 drug overdose deaths reported in Pennsylvania for 2021, marking a substantial increase from recent years. It currently ranks second only to 2017, in which there were 5,403 overdose deaths.
“The Wolf administration has made many strides in addressing the addiction crisis and saving lives, but one life lost to an overdose will always be one too many,” Smith said. “In addressing this public health crisis at the state level, I assure you that we are committed to providing and bolstering critical services to those in need, reducing the stigma attached to the disease of addiction, and ensuring resources are accessible, as this crisis requires more attention and dedication than ever before.”
State officials said individuals looking for substance use disorder treatment options or resources for themselves can call DDAP’s Get Help Now Hotline at 1 (800) 662-4357 (HELP), which is free and confidential and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. A live chat option is also available online as well as a texting option at (717) 216-0905 to be connected directly to local treatment options and resources.
One also can contact the state’s ddap.pa.gov website.