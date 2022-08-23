Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz brought his campaign to a downtown Indiana restaurant Monday, addressing a variety of issues including energy, COVID-19 and gender matters.
He told The Indiana Gazette he is supportive of all sorts of energy production, including that generated from coal.
“It will take us time and we have to used carbon-based energy to run our manufacturing, and to run our cars in the meantime,” Oz said in an interview at Benjamin’s Restaurant, where he greeted some three dozen supporters.
He said bringing in the Green New Deal as included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last week will “hurt our ability to make decisions.”
He said the government is making decisions on the basis of ideology rather than science.
“When you mix politics with medicine, you get politics,” said Oz, a heart surgeon residing in Montgomery County, who perhaps is best known for his former talk show.
He also is an attending physician at New York Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center and an author of more than 350 original publications, as well as eight books that turned up on New York Times best seller lists.
It was his second visit to Indiana County — his first was during the primary campaign to Blairsville — and it was part of a swing in recent days that also included a business near Kittanning, the Dayton Fair in eastern Armstrong County, and, earlier Monday, the Westmoreland Fair near Greensburg.
There, Oz said, he ran into a woman “who said, ‘For the first time in my life, I am changing my grocery list for the prices.’”
Oz said the woman, a mother of two boys, told him she no longer could afford chicken and had to purchase ground beef instead.
“Inflation caused by reckless (government) spending is threatening our quality of life,” Oz said.
On other matters, Oz said COVID-19 “is no longer a pandemic. It is an endemic. It is everywhere forever, so we have to learn to live with it.”
On gender issues, he said, “biologic men should not be playing sports with women, unless the women want them. It is not fair.”
Oz is running against Daniel Wassmer of Pike County, representing the new Keystone Party; Erik Gerhardt of Montgomery County, representing the Libertarian Party; Richard L. Weiss of Allegheny County, representing the Green Party; and Lt. Gov. John K. Fetterman, the one-time mayor of Braddock who is the Democratic nominee.
Oz said he wants to hold five debates with Fetterman, but that he has not received a reply from the Democrat.
For his part, Fetterman, who also campaigned in Indiana before the May primary, was preparing for a gathering today in Pittsburgh, where he is to receive the endorsement of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO.
Fetterman’s campaign noted that the state labor federation’s executive council represents 700,000 working people in the commonwealth, who are members of 51 international unions and 1,422 locals.
Fetterman will join the United Steelworkers at a midterm elections kickoff event taking place at the USW’s Pittsburgh headquarters.