Oz at Benjamin's Restaurant

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz brought his campaign to a downtown Indiana restaurant Monday, addressing a variety of issues including energy, COVID-19 and gender matters.

He told The Indiana Gazette he is supportive of all sorts of energy production, including that generated from coal.