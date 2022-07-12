The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding Indiana-area consumers and others served by Pennsylvania American Water of upcoming registration deadlines for a series of mid-July telephonic hearings to gather public input on rate changes proposed by the PAW and its Wastewater Division.
On June 16, the PUC voted to suspend and investigate rate increase requests by PAW and its wastewater division. Requests for rate increases were filed with PUC on April 29 and, collectively, would increase the utility’s annual operating revenues by approximately $173.2 million or 20.8 percent.
The PUC telephonic hearings to gather public input on the PAW rate change requests are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. for July 19, 20 and 21.
PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Joel H. Cheskis will preside over the hearings.
To testify at a telephonic public input hearing, one must register no later than 3 p.m. on the day before a hearing. Interested persons can register by telephone or online.
To pre-register, one must contact the Office of Consumer Advocate by phone at 1 (800) 684-6560 or by email at consumer@paoca.org and provide:
• First and last name.
• The date and time of the hearing.
• The phone number to be used to call into the public input hearing.
• A phone number where one can be reached prior to the hearing.
• An email address if one is available.
• Whether one needs an interpreter to participate in the hearing, and the language of the interpreter if so.
To participate, one could call a toll free bridge number, (877) 931-3508, with the PIN number 32041174.
Participants who have any exhibits to offer should email them to the OCA at consumer@paoca.org. The OCA will forward the exhibits to the Judge and all parties. Exhibits must be received by 3 p.m. the day before one is scheduled to testify.