The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will hold an informational webinar from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday regarding the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and how participation may lead to a reduction in climate pollution.
DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said the webinar will include a presentation about RGGI, and its goal of lowering greenhouse gas and other air pollution emissions from electric power plants.
DEP has asserted that Pennsylvania can reduce climate pollution by 180 million tons of carbon dioxide over the next decade by participation in RGGI. The state agency also has said there are health and economic benefits to RGGI.
The program is free but registration is required at media.pa.gov/Pages/DEP_details.aspx?newsid=1349.