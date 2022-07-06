While its final legal status in Pennsylvania still is uncertain, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has begun adding the Keystone State to its list of entities involved in the multi-state carbon dioxide budget trading program.
New York-based RGGI Inc., created to provide technical and administrative services to the states participating in the initiative, said Tuesday that a fifth RGGI control period has commenced, involving Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
It said the 2022 RGGI cap is 156.8 million short tons, or 137.7 million short tons after interim adjustments to account for banked carbon dioxide allowances.
RGGI still is under scrutiny in Commonwealth Court where the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board, the latter the agency that last year adopted a final-form rule-making for the program, are respondents in legal action taken by Pennsylvania Coal Alliance and various other parties.
They include Bowfin KeyCon Holdings LLC; Chief Power Finance II LLC; Chief Power Transfer Parent LLC; KeyCon Power Holdings LLC; GenOn Holdings Inc.; United Mine Workers of America; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers.
On the DEP website, the department’s Bureau of Air Quality has a page for RGGI, saying “Pennsylvania’s CO2 Budget Trading Program will reduce anthropogenic emissions of CO2, a greenhouse gas, from CO2 budget sources to protect public health, welfare, and the environment. It applies to an owner or operator of a unit (a fossil fuel-fired stationary boiler, combustion turbine or combined cycle system) that serves an electricity generator with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.”
DEP said owners and operators of regulated power plants must acquire CO2 allowances equal to the amount of CO2 they emit, saying “CO2 emissions from individual sources are not limited; the only firm cap relating to CO2 emission is the statewide allowance budget. Entities in each of the participating states can purchase and/or trade allowances, allowing for the most efficient and cost-effective emissions reductions.”
DEP earlier said that power plants must start accounting for their CO2 emissions starting on July 1, and facilities have until March 1, 2023, to account for 50 percent of their 2022 emissions, and until March 1, 2024, to account for 100 percent of their 2022 emissions.
Power plants will be required to have 50 percent of their 2022 required allowances by March 1, 2023, and 100 percent of required allowances by March 1, 2024.
More details can be found at www.dep.pa.gov/rggi or www.rggi.org.