EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of 210 gallons of fuel from an Indiana County gas station.
According to police, the theft occurred at about 1:51 a.m. May 18 at Krevetski’s Convenience Store, 11710 Route 56 Highway East, East Wheatfield Township. Two tractor-trailers were seen pulling into the fuel pump area and stayed there for several minutes before pulling away and driving toward SR 22.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspects had tampered with the fuel pumps. An audit revealed the loss of 210 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $1,279.00.
The two vehicles are described as a red truck tractor with a sleeper cab and a blue truck tractor with a sleeper cab. The trucks were each towing a white box trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960.