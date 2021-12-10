KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors has a new president — so to speak — and will have new days for committee and voting meetings beginning next month, after the board’s reorganization Thursday.
Robert R. Packer is back in the Penns Manor Area board presidency, after a residency move across the district forced him to step down earlier this year.
The rest of the board voted unanimously — with Packer abstaining — to return him to the presidency.
“I appreciate your support after being off of the board for 10 months,” Packer said. He conceded that “my perspective of things have changed a bit” in that time, but told his colleagues, “sometimes you don’t get the credit you deserve.”
The board also voted to change its meeting dates, with the committee meeting moving from what normally has been the first Thursday of the month to the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m., and the regular voting meeting moving from what normally has been the second Thursday of each month to the second Wednesday, also at 7 p.m.
Packer had represented Clymer, Region I, but moved from Clymer to Cherryhill Township, Region II, where he ousted incumbent Ronald J. Larch in the spring primary then won election in the fall without opposition.
Packer was one of four board members sworn in Thursday night, along with Lisa Smiley from Region I and Tammy Dalton and Richard J. Polenik from Region III, Pine Township. Smiley and Dalton were elected to full terms and Polenik re-elected to the board last month.
As president, Packer replaced John Hardesty Sr., who had been elevated first to the board vice presidency and then the presidency earlier in the year, first by the death of then-Vice President Ronald Beilchick, then by Packer’s resignation.
Hardesty voted yes on both Packer’s election and the re-election of Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode. Following Packer’s example, Eckenrode abstained during the vote on her candidacy.
As for the rest of the reorganization process:
• Hardesty was re-elected Penns Manor representative on the Indiana County Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee and on the Agricultural Advisory Committee.
• Eckenrode was re-elected district liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
• Assistant Secretary Nicole Peterson was named primary delegate, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston first alternate and Solicitor Ronald Saffron second alternate from the district to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee.
• Depositories chosen for district funds in 2022 include Marion Center Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, PLGIT Investments, CNB Bank, Wells Fargo N.A., Wilmington Trust, InFirst Bank, S&T Bank and PNC Bank.
• The Indiana Gazette and the Mainline weekly newspapers in Cambria County were retained as newspapers of general circulation.