Call this a tale of three airports in a time of change.
Two of them — Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, and John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township — have regular commercial flights. Each are by their shortest routes less than 33 miles and just under an hour away from downtown Indiana.
One is seeking to expand to bring in more service. The other is trying to keep the service it now has.
Amid all that is Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport, some five miles and 11 minutes away in White Township, which is planning a presentation Monday night of a proposed master plan that would guide the next 20 years of development and beyond for the suburban Indiana airfield.
“We will be reviewing our master plan study to the public on (Monday), which will show improvements that will include general aviation hangars as well as a corporate hangar,” said Stewart Airport Manager Rick Fuellner.
“It is a master plan for many, many years to come,” county Board of Commissioners Chairman R. Michael Keith said at a recent meeting, as he announced a public viewing to be held at the Stewart Airport from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The Jimmy Stewart Airport is part of a system of General Aviation facilities that also has its niche and provides local access from a corporate and/or charter service opportunities,” said Byron G. Stauffer Jr., executive director of Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
The new Riziki Café will cater that presentation, inside the terminal of the facility at 398 Airport Road, White Township.
“The recent addition of the Riziki Café at the Jimmy Stewart Airport has drawn attention and increased not only air traffic but also drive-in visitors who are simply interested in exploring the region,” Indiana County Tourist Bureau Executive Director Laura Herrington said.
“The Riziki Cafe has brought a refreshed awareness to the airport as well as a destination for pilots who love to fly for breakfast or lunch,” Fuellner said. “Future improvements outside the fence, such as the planned playground and family area next to the Jimmy Stewart Cessna 310, will also make the airport a destination for our local families as well as visitors.”
Meanwhile, at a special board meeting on May 4, Johnstown Cambria County Airport Authority authorized its Enplanement Committee to notify the U.S. Department of Transportation that SkyWest was rescinding its March 9 notice of plans to terminate Essential Air Service at the Murtha Airport.
That would reverse for at least one of 29 regional airports across the United States a March decision that forced DOT to issue a Request for Proposals for air carriers to provide EAS.
EAS was established in 1978 to guarantee that ongoing deregulation would not affect small communities such as Johnstown. As noted by the Johnstown airport in march, SkyWest and other regional airlines have endured various stresses related to staffing, operating costs and extreme fluctuations in customer demand during a period affected by the pandemic and economic events.
And the Westmoreland County Airport Authority voted recently to authorize a $23 million expansion of Palmer Airport — a decision that has mixed reviews north of the Indiana County line.
“It is easy to appreciate the benefit for the entire region, including Indiana County, learning of the expansion plans at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, in terms of additional TSA security screening checkpoint, a third gate, which can lead to additional carriers, with the potential for more destinations, and other amenities, such as food places, possibly a casino room, additional seating areas, etc.,” Stauffer said.
A plan issued by a design team of McFarland Johnson, KTH Architects, Mead & Hunt, and Pyramid Engineering has objectives that include additional gates for added flights, and upgrades that would match airline decisions to expand their carriers from Airbus A320s to larger Airbus A321s.
“The expansion draws attention to the growth of the aviation sector and the added convenience, amenities and lower cost to travel to and from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, will help to encourage a return to travel as it were prior to recent events,” Herrington said. “Simply put, tourism will increase. From my perspective, expansion and further development will only enhance accessibility and the quality of life in Indiana County for our residents and visitors to our region.”
However, Fuellner said, expansion at Palmer Airport “may drive general aviation pilots away from commercially based airports,” such as the Stewart Airport.
“These types of local expansions will be reflected in our master plan,” the White Township airport manager said.