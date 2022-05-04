A five-member ad hoc committee of Indiana Borough Council will work with borough staff on drawing up a new ward map, of some sort, to replace the present four-ward system.
“The goal is to have multiple options,” said Council Vice President Kaycee Newell, who was named by Council President Dr. Peter Broad to the panel, along with Council Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, councilors Sara Steelman and Luke DeBuyser and Broad himself in an ex officio role, during Tuesday’s council voting meeting.
DeBuyser said “it is very doable” to move the lines.
While the state’s Borough Code requires wards “as nearly equal in population as practicable as officially and finally reported in the latest official census,” the lines now divide 7,589 residents in the Third Ward, south of Philadelphia Street, west of Seventh Street, and home to many Indiana University of Pennsylvania students; 3,073 in the Second Ward, south of Philadelphia and east of Seventh; 1,780 in the First Ward, north of Philadelphia and east of Seventh; and 1,602 in the Fourth Ward, north of Philadelphia and west of Seventh.
Also continuing to occupy council’s collective attention is the lawsuit filed in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas by Heartland Restaurant Group LLC against the borough, over council’s March 8 vote to reject removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street sought by Heartland to facilitate plans for a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise at 518 Philadelphia St.
That was split off from a motion that would allow removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of that proposed 518 Philadelphia St. outlet.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty told council he plans to file the borough’s response to that lawsuit today or Thursday.
Suburban Pittsburgh- based Heartland was seeking a second area Dunkin’ franchise with drive-thru capability, to go along with its first outlet at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township.
Mayor William B. Simmons said an Indiana Borough Police Department lieutenant oversaw a feasibility study regarding Gompers Avenue, which runs parallel to Philadelphia and is two-way from South Fifth Street east, but one-way from South Fifth Street west.
The study was aimed to show that Gompers could be two-way from South Fifth Street west to South Taylor Avenue and motorists then could turn left and head toward Church Street.
“It gives them something to think about,” the mayor said.
Dougherty also reported that Indiana County Solicitor Matthew Budash is preparing a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance or LERTA ordinance to be advertised by the county commissioners and then approved at upcoming meetings.
That would complete the trio of LERTA ordinances required to give the borough a way to defer taxes for seven years on new residential, commercial and industrial construction or real property improvements in qualified and approved areas.
The borough and Indiana Area School District also have approved LERTA ordinances for Indiana Borough properties.
Two action items were on the agenda Tuesday night. One was a revised Outdoor Dining Resolution.
Council Community Development Committee Chair Ben Ford said there are changes both from a 2010 resolution and a more recent resolution passed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Requirements for physical barriers were removed from the 2010 resolution, while adjusted times are in accordance with more lenient COVID resolutions.
A requirement was added to maintain a five-foot walkway. The resolution also dealt with electrical standards and maintaining tree safety from the COVID resolutions.
Council also approved a request from Lisa Harvan and Justin Querry to close Walnut Street between Church Street and Gompers Avenue on June 11 from 3 to 11 p.m., to accommodate their outdoor wedding and reception-related activities.
Council Public Safety Committee Chair Donald Lancaster said the couple is not seeking an open container waiver and that they checked with their neighbors, reporting none are opposed to their idea.
“A band will conclude playing at 10 p.m.,” Lancaster said.
Also in Public Safety, Lancaster reported that Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl was among 46 police chiefs chosen to take part in an FBI National Command Course from departments with fewer than 50 members, going on this week at the FBI’s training academy in Quantico, Va.
Also, Lancaster said, a local police summit involving Indiana Borough and Indiana University of Pennsylvania police departments and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office will take place on May 16, and the borough is seeking to have its officers certified in 2023 through the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, where 125 policies and procedures are to be tackled.
In other matters, on behalf of Council’s Public Works Committee, Newell said Derry Construction had the low bid for this year’s paving contract, which will focus on the First Ward.
Newell also said the borough is considering sending the state Department of Environmental Protection a letter, asking that Indiana bypass some steps in its Corrective Action Plan and go right to a state Act 537 or Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act plan.
The borough is considering Act 537 to deal with what could be a multi- million-dollar replacement of an existing, 67-year- old terracotta drainage system.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said Planning & Zoning Official Stephanie Dunlap is leaving come the end of this week to take a new job in Ohio. She said Administrative Assistant Brenda Darr has been promoted to Codes/Zoning Department Supervisor/Building Code Official.
With Dunlap’s departure, Sipos told council, “this will ensure that our Code/Zoning Department will continue to operate without any issue. Brenda has all the knowledge and knows the operations of that department, and I am very grateful that she accepted the promotion.”
Councilwoman Sara Steelman raised the suggestion that the borough suspend requiring that grass be cut to 6 inches high during May, to give time for “a lot of beneficial insects” to come out and do their thing with pollination.
She also said it would save energy by reducing the use of lawn mowers, as is suggested in the borough’s 2021 Climate Action Plan.
DeBuyser said it would affect “a lot of startups” who contract out their services cutting grass.
“You are proposing taking away a month of their business,” DeBuyser said.
Dougherty said the borough could consider amending its Code Enforcement Ordinance to allow such suspensions in future years.
The matter was referred to council’s Public Works Committee.