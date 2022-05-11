SALTSBURG — Attorneys for Par Mar Stores made their case for the sale of beer and wine at Par Mar’s convenience store along Washington Street during a Saltsburg Borough Council hearing Tuesday night.
Par Mar is seeking approval from council for the transfer of an “R” or restaurant liquor license from the now-closed Grapevine in Coral, Center Township.
Such a license requires a mandatory indoor dining seating capacity of 32 seats, but limits customers to have no more than two alcoholic drinks inside.
In turn, attorneys Michael Hudock and Bob Moynihan were peppered by questions from members of council as well as borough residents on such topics as oversight, security, underage purchases and existing liquor licenses already in the borough.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website, four active licensees were listed, all with expiration dates of June 30, 2022:
• The Olde Salt Restaurant’s R license at 213 Point St.
• Cobaro LLC’s R license for the Point Street Tavern, 117 Point St.
• Zaranek’s Inc.’s H or hotel license for the Saltsburg Inn, 617 Salt St.
• Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s CC or catering club license for its fire hall at 313 Salt St.
Officials and residents pointed out that a total population of 780 residents is far below the current state quota of one license per 3,000 residents — and a higher number of licenses per capita when compared to Indiana Borough.
There are 48 listings for Indiana Borough, including special occasion permits and other categories, such as distributors, but also 16 restaurants, two clubs, three catering clubs and six hotels, in a town of 14,044 that also is home to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Among the restaurant license holders in Indiana are two by Sheetz convenience stores, along Wayne Avenue and along Philadelphia Street.
Par Mar, based in the Parkersburg, W.Va.-Marietta, Ohio, area, has 184 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, including Saltsburg and Armstrong Township outlets in Indiana County.
Hudock and Moynihan said Par Mar plans to demolish the existing structure at 102 Washington St. and build a new store that would be at least one and a half times larger than the existing store.
The two attorneys told council that Par Mar plans to have employees of the store be certified in the state’s Responsible Alcohol Management Program, or RAMP.
Saltsburg officials were told that customers are expected to purchase their alcohol and leave as cash and carry business.
Conceptual floor plans were presented to council showing what the attorneys said were necessary renovations to the existing building interiors to accommodate the required seating and selling area.
Those plans were developed by in-house Par Mar architects.
They included new security cameras and a new POS (point of sale) that would be utilized to ensure that no underage purchases occur.
Council Vice President Terry Cumberledge asked if those plans were reviewed or approved by the state Department of Labor & Industry or studied for compliance under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Hudock and Moynihan said, if council and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approve, their plans would be given to an architectural firm to develop and stamped for submittal of necessary permits through DLI.
Councilman Joe Penta asked about who would police loitering. The Par Mar counsel said store staff would police their own property and, if needed, will call 911.
That could bring in the borough’s part-time police, but also state police from either Indiana and/or Kiski Valley.
Some residents are concerned about drug activity and overdosing that happened in the past, and is an ongoing issue.
They said that needs to be addressed before adding alcohol to the mix.
According to the hearing’s minutes, their view was basically to “get your existing house in order before you create new problems for the community.”
Saltsburg council will decide whether to approve or deny the proposed liquor license transfer at its next regular meeting, on June 6 at 7 p.m.
It might not be the final word. A PLCB spokesman said Par Mar could appeal council’s decision to Indiana County Common Pleas Court.