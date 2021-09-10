KENWOOD — For a second week in a row, Penns Manor parents and residents expressed opposition to a mask mandate put into effect by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration earlier this week.
A husband and wife started a long line of statements during public comment Thursday night, some of whom suggested the school board should be voted out for not bucking the mandate effective Tuesday and issued by Wolf and Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.
“We are speaking about our kids, our future,” Matthew Lapso said. “You guys don’t raise them, we raise them.”
The discussion, which continued for approximately 90 minutes, echoed comments made at the board’s committee meeting last week.
“It was always the sick who were quarantined, not the healthy,” Jennifer Lapso said this week.
She said her children came home sick every day last year after wearing masks.
“They had severe headaches because they couldn’t breathe,” Mrs. Lapso said.
Petitions are being circulated.
Dr. Lisa Casey said she had “already almost 300 names ... in support of keeping masks optional.”
Another resident said his son had circulated a petition signed by 40 of his classmates.
The often angry back-and-forth was accompanied by comments on a chat board adjacent to the YouTube streaming of the meeting.
“I have a child that states when he wears his mask by the end of the day his lungs and throat burn,” Lucille Shilling posted. “He was born three weeks early and his lungs were not developed.”
Some of the other comments prompted the district’s webmaster to advise, “personal attacks in this chat room will not be accepted. All comments must be respectful otherwise you may be forced out of the room.”
A Penns Manor Area resident who is an administrator in another district — but wasn’t speaking in that role — said the board’s hands are tied — and could face personal liability and the loss of the protection of sovereign immunity if they reject the state’s mandate.
“We need to be addressing our concerns to those who can change what we are trying to change,” Jody Rainey said.
Penns Manor Area’s Solicitor Ronald Saffron said his recommendation is that the district follow the state’s order until a court rules otherwise.
That could happen Thursday in Commonwealth Court, where a suit has been filed by state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre; state Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford; two private Christian schools; and parents in Butler Area and Slippery Rock Area school districts in Butler County, and Wyomissing Area School District in Berks County.
“Throughout the summer, Gov. Wolf and Acting Health Secretary Beam were adamant about allowing these decisions to be made at the local level based on the best available data,” Corman said Aug. 31. “It is completely disingenuous for him to flip-flop now when he didn’t like the choices school districts made.”
Until the court rules on Corman’s lawsuit, Saffron said, “we are obligated to follow that order. It doesn’t matter if we agree with it or we don’t agree with it.”
As the governor and health secretary pointed out in their order, there are exceptions. For one, “If wearing a face covering while working would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.”
For another, “if wearing a face covering would either cause a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability.”
The Wolf administration also stressed that “all alternatives to a face covering, including the use of a face shield, should be exhausted before an individual is excepted from this Order.”