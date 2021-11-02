Here are some of the highlights in key contested races available from Tuesday’s general election.
An asterisk denotes winners.
All reported results are based on figures provided by county election officials. Tallies must still be validated by the county.
Due to a modified press deadline, full coverage of Tuesday’s election will be published in the Thursday print edition of The Indiana Gazette.
JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
With 68 of 69 precincts reporting at press time:
Patrick Dougherty, D, 7,452
Gina Force, R, 13,055
INDIANA BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term
Joseph Trimarchi, D, 943
* William B. Simmons, R, 954
• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term (Vote for 2)
* Gerald Smith, D, 328
* Donald Lancaster, D, 316
Jesse Collier, R, 277
Shavonne Arthurs, R, 294
• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term (Vote for 2)
*Betsy Sarneso, D, 195
Kaela A. Cardarella, D, 167
* Luke Debuyser, R, 194
Don Hanni, R, 179
• Member of Council Ward 4, four-year term
Sara Stewart, D, 178
* Tamara Collazzo, R, 183
INDIANA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
• School director at large, four-year term (vote for 4)
* Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, D/R, 4,547
* Sue Rieg, D, 3,445
Barbara Barker, D, 2,943
* Thomas R. Harley, D/R, 4,184
* Jim Shaffer, R, 3,832
Doug Steve, R, 3,243