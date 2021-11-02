dv1673054

Here are some of the highlights in key contested races available from Tuesday’s general election.

An asterisk denotes winners.

All reported results are based on figures provided by county election officials. Tallies must still be validated by the county.

Due to a modified press deadline, full coverage of Tuesday’s election will be published in the Thursday print edition of The Indiana Gazette.

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

With 68 of 69 precincts reporting at press time:

Patrick Dougherty, D, 7,452

Gina Force, R, 13,055

INDIANA BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

Joseph Trimarchi, D, 943

* William B. Simmons, R, 954

• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term (Vote for 2)

* Gerald Smith, D, 328

* Donald Lancaster, D, 316

Jesse Collier, R, 277

Shavonne Arthurs, R, 294

• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term (Vote for 2)

*Betsy Sarneso, D, 195

Kaela A. Cardarella, D, 167

* Luke Debuyser, R, 194

Don Hanni, R, 179

• Member of Council Ward 4, four-year term

Sara Stewart, D, 178

* Tamara Collazzo, R, 183

INDIANA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

• School director at large, four-year term (vote for 4)

* Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, D/R, 4,547

* Sue Rieg, D, 3,445

Barbara Barker, D, 2,943

* Thomas R. Harley, D/R, 4,184

* Jim Shaffer, R, 3,832

Doug Steve, R, 3,243

