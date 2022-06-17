Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s president said changes approved by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors in the system’s allocation policy for funding 14 state-owned universities will include some tweaking for the two newly integrated groups of three universities apiece, and for IUP with its being the only PASSHE school authorized to award doctorates.
As approved by the board at that meeting, the revised formula largely distributes up to 25 percent of the money Harrisburg sends PASSHE for core operations, that is, the funding needed to cover expenses associated with running a university, regardless of the number of students.
The remainder, or approximately three-quarters of state appropriations, is based on the number of students at each of the 14 schools.
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said those working on the new policy were assigned “to make sure that dollars were following students and that board priorities were being served.”
Driscoll led the effort to overhaul that allocation policy, PASSHE Board Chair Dr. Cynthia D. Shapira said during a one-hour virtual gathering of the board Wednesday morning.
“This is an extremely thoughtful, well-vetted, well-discussed and well-revised action that is coming before the board,” Shapira said.
It was not an action that was taken lightly by board members, one of whom suggested that the state’s appropriation may not fit the formula.
“Up until this point I have been pretty confident that we were going to in the legislature ... be able to meet the governor’s request,” said Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Montgomery County, who recalled Gov. Tom Wolf proposing no change in the amount of money PASSHE would get in 2022-23, $477.5 million, the same as in fiscal 2021-22.
However, Briggs went on, “as we get closer to the end of the June I am concerned that that’s not going to go through.”
The policy succeeds one that had been in effect since 2014. Driscoll said that formula would have worked pretty well if everyone (of the universities) grew all the time.
“We really tried to take that into account here. That core operations component as we structured it really does provide the opportunity for a university to find a balance point at a reasonable size for their students, and to do well by those students and make things work, assuming there is enough appropriation, of course,” the IUP president said.
“Doing formulas is always a difficult thing,” said board member and IUP Council of Trustees President Samuel Smith, a former state representative from Punxsutawney. “It’s a given that if we don’t get more money, it’s going to be going to be really difficult to employ a new formula. I think we just have to forge ahead with the idea hat if you want to want to have a fair formula we’re going to need some new money to start that process.”
Driscoll said there was some recognition of the economies of scale — and, as a result, larger universities (including IUP, which still has the second-largest enrollment in the system) will get a “somewhat smaller core operations component that do the smaller universities.”
The IUP president also said there was recognition of the “special circumstances” for the six universities being integrated into two, Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities) and Pennsylvania Western University (California, Clarion and Edinboro universities), and their need to support multiple campuses.
“The second one is specific to IUP, though the committee raised the issue, not IUP’s president,” Driscoll cautioned. “IUP is the only university in the state system that is authorized to grant the Ph.D. degree (doctor of philosophy). That high-level doctorate research component has been so since 1965, that is a very expensive proposition to provide that service to the commonwealth and to our students. So there is a very modest bump in the core operations component for IUP, to recognize that very specific, special component of mission.”
Driscoll said the group that worked on the formula included Slippery Rock’s retiring President William J. Behre, President Dr. Bashar W. Hanna of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, West Chester’s Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. R. Lorraine Bernotsky, Cheyney’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer Kizzy Morris, Kutztown’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Delaney, and Fawn Petrosky, vice president for finance of Pennsylvania Western University.
They worked with PASSHE’s University Success Committee chaired by Larry Skinner, a PASSHE governor and chairman of the Student Affairs Committee for Cheyney University’s Council of Trustees.
“An allocation formula is required by (state) Act 188 (of 1983, which established PASSHE),” system Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein said. “It is an essential source of funding for our universities, even though it only represents 25 percent of their revenues.”
As detailed by the chancellor, other sources include one-time money, such as American Rescue Plan or State Employees’ Retirement System dollars, system reserves as booked to the universities, and system loans drawn on reserves.
So, Greenstein said, “what we are trying to do ... is not just recommend a new allocation (but also) recommend that the board exercise discipline in using the allocation formula for its intended purposes.”
In other words, the new formula covers base appropriations only and cannot, without harming the universities, accommodate other investments including transition costs for universities approaching sustainability and “strategic growth opportunities.” Greenstein said for such investments the board must use other fund sources, not raid or alter the formula on an ad hoc basis.
In his remarks to the board, Dr. Kenneth M. Mash, president of the PASSHE faculty and coaches union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, expressed appreciation for the work that went into the funding formula.
However, he told the governors, “as with most things, I think the devil is in the details. And while I know the formula was shared with some of my colleagues, I am not sure they left confident that they understood how it works, the impact on the universities, and how the universities will be affected in the future, should there be changes to the state allocation.”
Mash, who recently succeeded IUP faculty member Dr. Jamie Martin as APSCUF president, thought “there was room here for a more public discussion, so that the governors could benefit from a wealth of knowledge and perspectives that may differ from those who constructed the formula.”
He also said “the educational experience must be at the core of everything that we all do, and we must remember the people responsible for providing it,” professors and coaches who “don’t view their positions as just a job. They view it as a vocation. I would like to remind the board that we, the System, can’t afford to lose that. It is what makes a good university tick. But that could happen if people perceive that they are being treated as mere cogs in a machine or just numbers.”
Still, Mash said, “I am looking forward to a robust board discussion about this policy and to many questions — because I know the board appreciates how important it is to hold our system and university officials accountable and that the public counts on the board to make sure there is accountability.”
Mash, who is on the faculty at East Stroudsburg University in the Poconos, hailed his predecessor and “my friend Dr. Jamie Martin for her bold leadership and her unyielding defense of our members, her work that benefited State System students, and all that she did to try to preserve the greatness of our universities.”