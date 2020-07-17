The next chapter in System Redesign for the State System of Higher Education will involve finding common ground among six of PASSHE’s 14 institutions.
At its quarterly meeting Thursday, PASSHE’s board of governors authorized Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein to review the financial impacts of integrating operations at California, Clarion, Edinboro, Slippery Rock, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.
“Any matchup has to make sense,” PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon told reporters during an online press conference following the board meeting. Greenstein will look into these potential integrations:
• California and Clarion — with the aim of setting up a low-cost, high-quality, fully online undergraduate degree and degree-completion program not now available in Pennsylvania.
• Edinboro and Slippery Rock — with the goal of aligning two educational programs into one, driving down costs and coordinating enrollment strategies.
• Lock Haven and Mansfield — with the idea of developing on-degree and stackable credentials that meet workforce needs in selected high demand occupations in the state’s north-central region.
“We are looking at these three combinations because they show enormous potential to sustainably serve more students, expand educational opportunity for their regions, and leverage the universities’ proximity to one other,” Greenstein said.
The matchups also appear to make geographical sense.
Edinboro, Erie County, is 63 miles north of Slippery Rock, Butler County.
Clarion, Clarion County, is 118 miles north of California, Washington County.
And one can travel 66 miles north from Lock Haven, Clinton County, to reach Mansfield, Tioga County.
“We are optimistic about what this approach will mean for our three foundational goals of System Redesign — student success, leveraging our scale to achieve cost efficiencies, and restructuring our governance,” said board chair Cynthia Shapira. “Exploring this approach is a key part of our effort to support students currently enrolled and those considering these institutions as places to earn a life-changing degree.”
As Greenstein stressed and Pidgeon later reiterated, “we go into this putting a high value on university identity.”
Greenstein said the process for integrating State System universities is defined in Act 50, a bill recently passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Act 50 was approved with exemptions for the two largest universities in the PASSHE system, West Chester and Indiana, both of which had more than 10,000 enrolled as of the fall of 2019.
As for the six targeted for integration, California had 6,842 students, while Clarion had 4,703; Slippery Rock had 8,806, while Edinboro came in at 4,646; and Lock Haven had 3,162, with Mansfield at 1,683.
“It is transparent, consultative, analytical and intended to seek solutions, not implement solutions that have been predetermined,” Greenstein told the governors and stated in his online blog on the PASSHE website.
He said this round of integrations will take place in four phases, with the board of governors needing to sign off on whatever progress is made between each phase.
• Phase 1: A review of the financial impacts of a potential integration, which began Thursday and could be completed by October.
• Phase 2: Development of detailed plans for integrations, that could be completed by next April, with a mid-phase checkpoint to come in January 2021.
• Phase 3: A public comment period that could be completed by July 2021.
• Phase 4 involves implementing integration plans and could be completed for the start of fall classes in 2022.
“We have a unique opportunity to shape the future of public higher education in Pennsylvania, ensuring it continues to act as an engine of social mobility and economic development for all,” Greenstein told the governors.
In his review the chancellor will explore the financial impacts of university integrations that involve a unified leadership team; a single faculty and staff; a single academic program array; a unified enrollment management strategy; a unified budget; and a single reporting line to the Board of Governors through the chancellor.
“There is a tremendous amount of accountability worked into this process,” Pidgeon told reporters. “Each of these have a tremendous history.”
“We’re focused on their future and the future of the entire state system with (this) board action,” Shapira said.