Indiana Borough officials said Thursday that work will begin Tuesday on this year's annual summer contracted paving bid, involving portions of three streets:
• Oak Street from First to Sixth streets.
• Shryock Avenue from Fourth to Sixth streets.
• Chestnut Street from Second to Sixth streets.
"No parking" signage will be put up today, but will not take effect until Tuesday.
Borough officials said the work will consist of milling for a couple days, then paving the following week.
A borough spokesman said the work is expected to last for two weeks and traffic will be directed in the area while work is underway.