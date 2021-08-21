Indiana Borough’s annually contracted paving project is scheduled to begin Monday.
Borough officials announced Friday that work is slated on North 13th Street from Water Street to Philadelphia Street, then South 13th Street from Philadelphia Street to Oakland Avenue.
East American Inc. of Indiana had the lower of two bids for the work and was awarded the contract last month. Borough officials said the streets will be being resurfaced will be closed while construction is taking place. They predict, weather permitting, that the work should be completed by the end of the week, Aug. 27.
They also said any resident with permit parking within the work area is encouraged to park on the nearest side streets during the paving process.