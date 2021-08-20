Bella Claypoole, 8, showed her spring calf, a red Holstein, during the Peewee Showmanship competition Thursday at the Dayton Fair. Bella is the daughter of Rebecca and Roy Claypoole, of Worthington. The fair continues through Saturday. For the schedule, visit www.daytonfair.org.
Peewee Showmanship part of fair's Thursday competitions
- Jessica Lias/Gazette
