Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., continues to conduct tree-trimming work in communities across its service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability.
This year, Penelec is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the Clarksburg, Clymer and Indiana areas of Indiana County, as well as Punxsutawney, Big Run and Brookville areas of Jefferson County.
Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather.
Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along about 700 miles of power lines in the Penelec service area as part of the company’s $37.7 million vegetation management program for 2022. Penelec’s program remains on track to complete an additional 3,500 miles of work by year end.
Conducted on a four-year cycle, the program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safe clearances around electrical equipment. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.