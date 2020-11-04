Removal or harvesting of trees can have a significant effect on streams and stormwater runoff, according to a Penn State Extension urban forester and natural resource educator who will present a webinar Nov. 19.
Vincent Cotrone said a single mature oak tree can consume over 40,000 gallons of water in a year, so protecting and conserving existing forests and riparian areas can protect water quality and can control floods.
The webinar, titled “The Role of Trees and Forests in Managing Stormwater,” is free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods, the webinar will be held via Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. This is the third in a series of webinars offered by the organization. If you wish to attend, please email: Info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org to receive the Zoom link Nov. 19. There will be a question-and-answer period at the conclusion of Cotrone’s presentation.
Since 1991 Cotrone has worked for Penn State University as a regional urban forester and educator covering 18 counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.
He has worked with many municipalities and organizations to develop community forestry programs and with the green industry providing technical assistance and educational programming. More recently he has worked with municipalities and engineers on green infrastructure projects to manage urban stormwater.
As a Penn State Extension urban forester, he has developed educational programs and presented throughout Pennsylvania on various topics ranging from selecting tree species, planting and proper pruning of trees, establishing shade tree commissions, developing shade tree ordinances, and managing stormwater. He has presented at national conferences including the 1996 National Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Conference, the 1999 National Urban Forests Conference in Seattle, and the 2008 and the 2010 Partners in Community Forestry Conference.
Cotrone has been a member of the International Society of Arboriculture since 1987 and an ISA certified arborist since 1993.
In 1995, he was awarded the Northeastern Pennsylvania Environmental Partnership Award for forging environmental partnerships and bringing protection and stewardship to Northeastern Pennsylvania environmental resources.