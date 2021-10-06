Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian recognized 32 PennDOT employees Tuesday with the agency’s Star of Excellence Award for their outstanding performance.
Two employees honored are from PennDOT’s District 10, based in White Township, which covers Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson and Indiana counties.
In a virtual ceremony, Gramian and other PennDOT executives honored Amber Lowmaster, of Sprankle Mills, Jefferson County, a PennDOT roadways program technician 2, and Matthew Forni, of Blairsville, a maintenance repairman 2.
“These employees represent the incredible people on the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and connectivity, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”
Forni is the District 10 office maintenance repairman, responsible for district building equipment and operation. He was cited for his efforts when COVID restrictions were put into place last year.
In addition to his regular duties, Forni coordinated the distribution of COVID safety supplies throughout the district’s five counties.
He prepared COVID-19 “go-bags” for field employees and fabricated plexiglass sneeze guards. Forni designed and custom built the sneeze guards for less than $90 each, saving $200 to $400 for each unit.
Forni also was cited for ensuring that the district office building in White Township operated safely and efficiently, championing the replacement of lights with LEDs to save energy and money.
Lowmaster was cited for her efforts in three positions in the Jefferson County PennDOT front office, where she works closely with salt vendors to ensure that Jefferson County provides safe and passable roadways during the winter months.
During her tenure, she saved Jefferson County PennDOT operations roughly $33,000, but she also helped the county’s Roadway Accident Recovery program to recoup $115,000.
“Amber and Matt have both shown their dedication and work ethic through their daily jobs and extended duties,” District 10 Executive Brian Allen said. “Amber and Matt are both assets to our organization and we’re thankful to have them in District 10.”