Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s White Township-based District 10 will host regional job fairs to fill positions in Indiana, Armstrong, Butler and Clarion counties.
PennDOT District 10 said it is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region, including transportation equipment operators, mechanics and winter maintenance.
Applicants can see current available positions by going to www.employ ment.pa.gov.
County job fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 at 504 S. Water St., Kittanning; Aug. 25 at 21057 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville; Aug. 30 at 351 New Castle Road, Butler; and Sept. 6 at the District 10 headquarters, 2550 Oakland Avenue, White Township.
Those needing more information can call (724) 357-2802.