While there are reports that regionally multiple states are short on snow plow drivers, such isn’t the case for most areas in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10.
“Our district is currently sitting pretty well for our staffing levels,” spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said Thursday. “Every one of our counties has filled the positional at a higher percentage than last year. We held job fairs in each of our counties this year where those interested in a career with PennDOT could come to the event, get assistance with their application, be interviewed and, if applicable, be tested on the spot.”
District 10, based in suburban Indiana, covers Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties. Gibbs provided a breakdown by county:
• Armstrong, nine authorized positions, seven filled.
• Butler, 13 authorized, 10 filled.
• Clarion, eight authorized, 10 filled (or 125 percent of what was authorized).
• Indiana, 11 authorized, 10 filled.
• Jefferson, five authorized, two filled.
All five counties have a better percentage of positions filled this winter than they did a year ago, the PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman said:
• Armstrong, 78 percent this year, 70 percent a year ago.
• Butler, 76 percent this year, 69 percent a year ago.
• Clarion, 125 percent this year, nearly double the 64 percent of a year ago.
• Indiana, 91 percent this year, 56 percent a year ago.
• Jefferson, 40 percent this year, 20 percent a year ago.
AccuWeather reported shortages in multiple states. The State College-based weather service said Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island and Wyoming are still recruiting snowplow drivers this season.
It said Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri and Colorado each are looking to hire more than 100 people for the job.
Back in District 10, officials are not resting on laurels.
“We are always taking applications,” Gibbs said. “Those interested can apply online by going to https://www.employment.pa.gov.”