The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said $115 million was spent on 34 projects in the five-county area covered by White Township-based District 10.
Those projects included 14 highway projects, 13 bridge replacements or rehabilitations, two safety improvements and five projects on local roadways or bridges in Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties.
“Our construction, maintenance and design units each played a vital part in accomplishing the projects as part of our goal to maintain our roadways and keep them safe for the regional motorists,” said District 10 Executive Brian Allen.
Notable projects completed in 2021 in and around Indiana County include:
• Resurfacing, drainage and guiderail replacement project on U.S. Route 119 from Marshall Road to Jefferson County in North Mahoning Township, completed in October at a cost of $2.2 million.
• Resurfacing along the southern end of the Hoodlebug Trail connector from the pedestrian underpass (along Route 119) to the T-841 (Cornell Road) intersection near Blairsville in Burrell Township, completed in September at a cost of $212,000.
• Resurfacing on Routes 954, 422 and 85 in Brush Valley, Buffington, Center, Pine and South Mahoning townships and Plumville Borough. Completed October, $3 million.
Notable ongoing projects that will continue into 2022 include:
• Replacement of Cunningham Culverts on Route 422 in Armstrong Township. Completion is anticipated in the summer, costing $5.7 million.
• Widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange and replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek in White Township, Indiana County. Completion is anticipated in the fall of 2023, costing $19.8 million.