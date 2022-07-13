Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s White Township-based District 10 is announcing a seven-day road closure later this month on West Pike (also known as Philadelphia Street West Extension) in the vicinity of the juncture with Ben Franklin Road.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the closure, from 7 p.m. July 24 until 7 p.m. July 31, will allow for the replacement of the Claypoole Heights Bridge, covering a culvert on West Pike between Wolf Run Drive, the YMCA of Indiana County and Colonial Toyota.
Gibbs said the work will include bridge removal, culvert placement, and roadway reconstruction.
To detour, from downtown Indiana, PennDOT recommends that westbound traffic should turn left and follow Ben Franklin Road South for one and a half miles to the intersection with state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) at Eat’n Park, and turn right onto Route 286 West.
Drivers then travel about two-thirds of a mile past Walmart to a right turn at the Oakland Avenue interchange onto U.S. Route 422.
After turning onto U.S. Route 422, motorists should head approximately two and a half miles to the Philadelphia Street exit.
Eastbound traffic should follow U.S. Route 422 past the Philadelphia Street exit to the state Route 286/Oakland Avenue interchange. At the end of the off ramp there, turn left onto state Route 286 and proceed to the intersection with Ben Franklin Road South near Eat’n Park.
Drivers then should turn left onto Ben Franklin Road South, which also is known as Business Route 422 or state Route 4422.
Plum Contracting of Greensburg is contractor for the $632,000 project. PennDOT estimates that it should be completed by the end of August.