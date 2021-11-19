The White Township-based Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 is accepting construction services feedback using an online survey.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2021 through Dec. 17.
PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout 2021 in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
The survey consists of 19 questions aimed at determining the performance of the construction unit, satisfaction levels with the completed projects and the management of the projects during construction.
Locally, the survey is focused on the patching, milling and paving of state Route 954 from Route 56 in Center Township to IRMC Drive in White Township, and the paving of state Route 85 from the Armstrong County Line to state Route 210 in Plumville.
In nearby areas, PennDOT is focused on what it calls the Apollo Group Bridges, three existing structures replaced on state Route 56 in Apollo Borough and Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.