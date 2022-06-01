The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to two upcoming closures of bridges in area counties.
PennDOT District 10 said Route 954 will be closed in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County, from June 13 to July 5, to allow for replacement of an existing Windows Bridge structure over a tributary to Little Mahoning Creek.
The closure will be from Windows Road to McCormick Road or state Route 4018. Windows Bridge is 0.7 miles north of Smicksburg Borough.
Kukurin Contracting of Export is the contractor on this $1 million project. Completion of the entire project is expected by the end of September 2022.
o o o
PennDOT District 10 also is alerting drivers to another road closure from June 13 through June 27 on North Warren Avenue (also known as state Route 56 or River Road) in Kiskiminetas Township, as part of the Apollo Group Bridges project affecting traffic on Routes 56 and 66 in southern Armstrong County.
North Warren Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of North 11th Street (state Route 2052).
This will affect the area between the intersection of Dime Road (state Route 2066) in North Vandergrift (Parks Township) and the intersection of state Route 66 and First Street (state Route 56) in downtown Apollo.
Access on North Warren Avenue will remain open to A.J. Tire on the Apollo side and Teri’s Styling Salon on the Vandergrift side.
Plum Contracting of Greensburg is the contractor for the Apollo Group Bridges project, a $4.9 million project expected for completion by December 2023.