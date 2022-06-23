KENWOOD — At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors approved a $19.1 million budget for 2022-23, with no increase in real estate tax millage but a draw of $336,815 from the the district’s fund balance to go along with $18,811,127 in anticipated revenues.
The board approved the budget as well as tax measures, including one keeping real estate levies at 15.3768 mills of the assessed value of such real property as provided by the Indiana County Board of Assessments.
That’s equal to $1.53768 per $100 of assessed valuation of taxable property.
The district miscalculated when scheduling its meetings, with the usual regular meeting on June 8 being only 28 days after a tentative budget was passed, and the board needed 30 days to give proper notice to the public, thus Wednesday’s special meeting.
Also approved at that meeting, for those who own and live in a home or farm in the district, was an increase in the maximum real estate reduction amount applicable to each approved homestead and farmstead to $228.11.
Meanwhile, the rest of the taxes approved for 2022-23 include a $5 per capita tax for every Penns Manor Area resident 18 years of age or older; a real estate transfer tax of one percent; and a levy of three-fourths of one percent, or 0.75 percent on earned income and net profits.
Other motions approved Wednesday included one setting the discount rate for early real estate and per capita tax payments at two percent, and the penalty for tardy payers at 10 percent.
The board also voted to authorize submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Education of a Comprehensive Plan for 2022 through 2025.
“It is a requirement PDE makes of all school districts,” Penns Manor Area Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said. “It is actually a strategic plan, setting goals for the next three years.”
Proposals for Student Services, Teacher Induction, Academic Standards and Assessment, Professional Development, Gifted Education and Special Education are included.
Johnston said the state’s school districts are split up into three phases for submitting such plans, with Penns Manor Area being in the Phase III category required to submit its plan by Aug. 31.
The board will return to a regular schedule, with its next committee meeting being on July 6 at 7 p.m. and its next voting meeting on July 13 at 7 p.m.