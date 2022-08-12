Penns Manor HS.jpg

KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors cleared the decks of many items Wednesday night, at the last scheduled board meeting prior to the first days of classes later this month.

Revisions were approved to all student handbooks, as well as the Athletic Student/Parent Handbook and high school student activity accounts for 2022-23, for a new year that begins for teachers on Aug. 22 and for students on Aug. 25.