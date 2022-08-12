KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors cleared the decks of many items Wednesday night, at the last scheduled board meeting prior to the first days of classes later this month.
Revisions were approved to all student handbooks, as well as the Athletic Student/Parent Handbook and high school student activity accounts for 2022-23, for a new year that begins for teachers on Aug. 22 and for students on Aug. 25.
Policies also were approved, regarding electronic devices and outside individuals and groups, both of which are among the policies appearing on the district website. Administrative regulations also were approved and can be found on the district website regarding comprehensive planning, dissemination of non-school materials by non-school parties, and a state-required reclassification, monitoring and re-designation of English learners.
All members were present Wednesday except Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode.
They also approved vehicles, drivers, substitutes, tentative bus schedules and routes for Tri-County Transportation in the upcoming school year. A complete list of schedules and routes is on file in the district office for review.
Under terms of the School Tobacco and Compulsory School Attendance Acts, these administrators were authorized by the board to sign and submit citations: Superintendent Daren K. Johnston, High School Principal Michelle Dolges, Elementary School Principal Kristen Zeglen and Assistant Principal Matthew Carney.
Personnel actions included acceptance of the resignation of English Language Arts teacher Jamie Cortazzo, who has taken a position in another school district, as well as the hiring of Carson Rhea as a junior high school football assistant coach at a salary of $3,559.88.
Also, pending receipts of certifications from ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, these guest teachers were approved for 2022-23: Kristen Frankauski, Rebecca Hudak, Noelle Jenkins, Greg Marsh, Susan Morris, Grace Peace, Jennifer Rowley, Carol Vivier and Loralie Wheeler.
Loraine Ludwig was approved as mentor for a recently hired long-term elementary substitute teacher. In lieu of compensation, mentors receive compensatory time off.
Day-to-day substitutes also were approved for the coming year.
The district will plunge quickly into fall routines, with for instance the varsity football team opening against Purchase Line on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., on what also is being touted as “Alumni Night.”
Carrie Patterson was named a Community Resource person in the district’s Agriculture Department for 2022-23 at an hourly rate of $10 and a maximum of 1,000 hours for that position.
Fred Montanaro and Rebecca Lingenfelter were approved as band volunteers and Stephanie Johnson, Jennifer Lieb and Mary Ellen Lohr were approved as majorette volunteers.
Wednesday’s meeting also included approval of two agreements, with McCutcheon Enterprises Inc for disposal of chemicals at the cost of $15,510.40, and with Tom Talmadge Painting to complete a chemical treatment and washing of the exterior split-face bauer block at the district office and elementary school at the cost of $8,672.94.
And the board approved a service agreement with U.S. OMNI/TSAGG Services Inc. to serve as a third party for voluntary retirement programs under Section 403(b), 457(b), 401(a), and other related plans of the Internal Revenue Code.
The board also approved a senior class trip for the Class of 2023 May 21-23, 2023, to Washington D.C., Baltimore and Kings Dominion, contingent upon the senior class’s ability to secure lodging, ticketing and transportation arrangements that allow for a 30-day refund policy in the event that the senior class is unable to travel due to a school closure, state or federal mandate, COVID restrictions, administrative or school board directive or other factors that prevents the senior class from traveling.
As now scheduled, the school board will meet again for a committee session Sept. 7 and a voting meeting on Sept. 14, both at 7 p.m.