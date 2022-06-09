KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors had a lot of business to tackle Wednesday night.
However, one item taken off the agenda was a vote to finalize a 2022-23 budget.
Superintendent Daren K. Johnston apologized after he said district Solicitor Ronald J. Saffron reminded him that 30 days were needed before final passage could occur — and Wednesday was only day 28.
So the board has voted to conduct a special meeting on the budget on June 22 at 7 p.m.
The board first considered a special meeting on June 15, but Johnston said that date has been set aside for contract talks with the Penns Manor Education Association.
In 2019, the board and PMEA approved a contract extension that expires on July 31, 2022.
It included an average pay increase for teachers of 2.75 percent in each year of that extension.
As approved tentatively four weeks ago, the budget is a $19.14 million spending plan that would hold the line on real estate taxes at 15.3768 mills in the district covering Clymer Borough and Pine and Cherryhill townships, even though there is a slight revenue deficit expected.
Meanwhile, there were contracts and other matters that did get approval Wednesday night, including a new one-year agreement with Saffron, at a contracted retainer rate of $3,500 and an hourly rate of $75 for work related to issues and/or refunding bonds, notes, and other district obligations.
Board President Robert Packer lauded Saffron’s continued efforts in a job he has held since 1994.
The board voted to post and advertise a new job of K-12 assistant principal, who would have a 205-day school year.
It also voted to permanently close the position of Director of Education effective July 2.
Last month, the board accepted the resignation of Director of Education David Grimaldi, who is retiring effective at the end of business July 1.
Grimaldi served as elementary school principal for 10 years and five months before being named to his current role in July 2017.
The board also voted to reduce one Secretary B position from full-time to four-hours-per-day, also effective July 2, and to grant the administration permission to post and advertise for the new part-time job.
The board approved an agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 to Participate in the Guest Teacher Program for 2022‐23, at a cost of $500.
In other personnel actions, Lisa Donatelli was hired as head varsity volleyball coach at a salary of $4,223.03.
Karlie Horwat was approved as a volunteer girls’ basketball assistant coach.
And Judene Lieb was approved as a driver for Tri-County Transportation for the 2021-22 school year.
The board honored two students for advancing to state competition from the District 6 Track and Field Championships.
Alex Polenik was first in Discus and seventh in Shot Put, and Justin Marshall was fourth in the 100 Meter Dash.