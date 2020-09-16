KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District announced today that it has been notified by both an elementary school employee and the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our employee has not been in school since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020,” the district notified its “school community.” “We wish our employee a speedy recovery.”
The district said it has worked with the Department of Health to identify and communicate with individuals who were in contact with the employee.
The district urged all members of its community to continue monitoring for the symptoms of COVID-19 and communicate any concerns with their health care professionals and school nurse.