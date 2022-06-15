A Penns Manor Area High School graduate is the first recipient of a new scholarship donated by a graduate of old Clymer High School who now lives in Northampton County but hasn’t forgotten his hometown or the region that also includes Pine and Cherryhill townships.
Penns Manor Area Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said Aaron Lowman, who recently received his diploma as part of the PMAHS Class of 2022, is the first recipient of the Clay and Sue Waltermire Scholarship.
“I was very shocked,” Lowman said. “I was extremely happy.”
The scholarship is part of what will help Lowman pay for studying geology and Earth and space science at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Aaron will receive $1,000 each year for the next four years as long as he maintains the criteria outlined in the scholarship,” Johnston said. “Each year we plan to increase the amount awarded in the scholarship.”
Lowman was recognized as Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for December.
Last month he was honored for his studies in graphics and electronic media at Indiana County Technology Center, where he had been a student since 10th grade.
Also, Lowman said, “I did the musical in my senior year,” and was a member of the Varsity Club because of his participation in cross country and track at Penns Manor.
He also earned an Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship as well as a Sutton Scholarship from IUP, along with the Waltermire scholarship.
“I’m very grateful for getting this award,” Lowman said Tuesday about that honor.
Clay Waltermire was born on the McCombs farm, Johnston said. In 1939, he moved with his parents to Diamondville and later to Clymer in 1952.
“In the 1950s Mr. Waltermire’s family lived on $144 per month,” Johnston said. “Clay Waltermire told his father in high school that he would never be poor.”
At 17 years of age, Clay Waltermire moved to New Jersey to live with his brother. There he worked 40 hours per week for Jersey Central Power & Light while attending school at night.
Eventually, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in physics with minors in math and engineering at Monmouth College (now Monmouth University), then later earned a master’s degree from Bucknell University and worked on his doctorate at Lehigh University.
Meanwhile, he met and married schoolteacher Suzanne Alice Voegeli, a fellow Monmouth graduate, on July 9, 1960, in Atlantic Highlands, N.J.
“Starting in 1961, Mr. Waltermire worked for Sylvania in Williamsport for $509 per month,” Johnston said. “Within four years, Mr. Waltermire made $1,200 per month and 25 percent of the plant’s employees worked under Mr. Waltermire.”
Clay Waltermire retired at the age of 59. Since then, Johnston said, Clay and Sue Waltermire have been heavily involved in local charity work, primarily Safe Harbor (a homeless shelter) and the Boys and Girls Club of Easton.
Meanwhile, he said, “Mr. Waltermire has asked himself, ‘what can I do with an estate to do the most good for society?’ That is when Penns Manor Area School District came to his mind.”
Johnston said the Waltermires’ goal is to provide a scholarship program that would benefit students at Penns Manor Area whose household financial situation will make attending college challenging without some financial help and hard work.
“Mr. and Mrs. Waltermire have invested funds and plan to use the interest on that investment to fund the Clay and Sue Waltermire Scholarship in years to come,” he said. “The scholarship award amount will vary in the future as funds are added to the scholarship account.”