KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors tackled a diverse agenda Wednesday night at its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic that wasn’t scheduled for streaming on the district’s website.
The board actually announced it was no longer streaming its meetings at the June business meeting, but viewers didn’t see that announcement because technical problems affected last month’s telecast.
Wednesday night’s meeting was highlighted by honors for seven district personnel retiring with the end of the 2021-22 school year, including two teachers, one administrator, one secretary and three instructional assistants.
There also were a number of personnel actions, including the hiring of Matthew Carney as K-12 assistant principal at an annual salary of $65,000, effective immediately or at a date determined by the superintendent based on Carney’s release from his current employer.
And there was the hiring of Richard Mazey, who had been girls basketball junior high head coach in 2021-22, as athletic director for 2022-23 at an annual base salary of $4,750, a raise of nearly $700 over his previous coaching stipend.
There also were some contracts and agreements, including a dual enrollment agreement with Pennsylvania Highlands College for the 2022-23 school year, providing an opportunity for students in grades 9 through 12 to obtain college credits while attending Penns Manor Area Junior/Senior High School.
Tuition will be paid by the parent and student.
Board President Robert Packer was excused Wednesday night, so Vice President Jill Eckenrode conducted the meeting.
Also approved by the board were agreements as part of the district’s Title I Non-Public Services:
• With Ignite Education Solutions for Saint Nicholas Catholic School, in the amount of $2,480.
• With Catapult Learning LLC for Seeds of Faith, in the amount of $2,647.
The board also approved student assistance program letters of agreement with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and with the Indiana County Community Guidance Center, each also for 2022-23.
Each provide coverage at no cost to the district.
And the board approved one-year renewals of Get More Math in the amount of $1,160.25 as an online math curriculum for junior high students, and Xtra Math in the amount of $500, for online math classes for students in grades 4 and 5.
The board approved tenure for teachers Alison Decker, Kaitlyn Deptola and Amanda Ziants
It approved an unpaid leave of absence to an employee called only No. 534, and hired Allison Howells as a long-term elementary substitute teacher, and Aaron Keith as a long-term elementary music substitute teacher, each at $135 a day.
It also hired Emily Dospoy as a four-hour-per-day Secretary B effective July 14, 2022 at the probationary rate of $9 per hour until the completion of her probationary period of 30 workdays and $12.10 per hour thereafter.
Approved as instructors for Penns Manor Area Cyber Academy, to teach core subjects in grade 9 through 12, and elective courses grade 7 through 12 during 2022-23, are Dan Antonacci, Lisa Donatelli, Leanne Thome, Todd Shobert, Joe Packer, George Caroff and Scott Lowry.
Detention monitors also were approved at $40 per hour, including Donatelli, Thome, Lowry, Christine Gibson and Loraine Ludwig for after school duties and Lowry and Donatelli for Saturdays.
Also at $40 per hour, tutoring instructors were hired, including Thome, Lowry and Gibson at the high school and Megan Matko, Kelli Buterbaugh, Angela Brody, Katelyn Marsh, Kaitlyn Deptola, Kim Rhea and Connie Messina at the elementary school.
Also approved as high school morning monitors, but at no additional compensation, were Lowry, Thome, Antonacci, Shobert, Caroff, Karlie Horwat, Kristin Kessler, Erika Talmadge and Chris Zayachak.
Resignations were accepted from Donna Carney as social studies curriculum leader and Kim Rhea as science curriculum leader. The board gave the administration permission to post and advertise for those positions.
Sandra Hearn was transferred from a 4.5 hour Cafeteria Worker to a three hour per day Elementary Cafeteria Monitor, and Sara Nealer was hired as a 4.5 hour per day Cafeteria Worker.
The board also approved a cooperative agreement with Northern Cambria School District allowing Penns Manor Area students to participate in soccer there, again at no cost to the district.
It accepted the resignation of Aaron Packer as Junior High Football Assistant Coach 2 and approved these sports volunteers, pending the receipt of all current clearances, cardio, and impact testing, and coaching education courses, as required by the PIAA:
• JT Horwat in cross-country.
• Mark Dalton, Brad Packer, Bob Packer, Zach Johnston, Aaron Packer, Chad Kuzemchak, Andrew Packer, Reese Hays, Joe Packer, Brad Jarvie, Rick Cooper and George Pavlosky in football.
• Loren Donatelli, Autumn Donatelli, Jennifer Dumm, Camryn Dumm, Allison Johnson, Erika Talmadge and Emma Kollar in volleyball.
Also, Orry Baker was hired as an assistant varsity volleyball coach at $3,051.33
Also, Dr. J. Lindsay Parks, DO, will provide the required medical review of each Individualized Education Program of students who are eligible for the Access program, and Dr. Amanda Vaglia as the district’s physician for 2022-23.
Donna Nichol was hired as fitness center monitor, and Anna Buggy as a Silk Squad volunteer.
It approved Lauren Calderon and Vanessa Deyarmin as bus drivers and substitutes for Tri-County Transportation in 2022-23.
And it gave administrators permission to sell any unused district equipment through a sealed bid process.
Students recognized Wednesday include, for being named to the 2022 All-Gazette Track and Field Team, Justin Marshall and Alex Polenik; as 2022 Indiana County Female Scholar Athlete — Gretta Ratay; as 2022 Indiana County Male Scholar Athlete — Aaron Lowman; to the 2022 All-Gazette Softball Team — Hayden Sturgeon; and to the 2022 All-Gazette Baseball Team — Carter Smith.