KENWOOD – Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors took care of numerous personnel items and some contracts for the school year scheduled to begin for teachers on Aug. 23 and students on Aug. 26.
Superintendent Daren K. Johnston opened the hour-long Thursday night meeting with reminders about policy as the district hopes to keep students in the classroom amid a continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have approved a health and safety plan,” he told viewers on the district’s YouTube channel tuned in to the meeting. “We’re following the guidelines ... presented to us by the (Centers for Disease Control).”
He asked parents to help out.
“If your child or student is not feeling well, don’t have them come to school,” the superintendent said. “If you are not feeling well, do not come to school. That would be a tremendous help to us.”
He also pledged to keep “students socially distant to the best of our ability,” and to continue contact tracing.
“Every student will be given a Chromebook again this year,” Johnston said. “We will open school with the option of wearing face masks.”
He said the Chromebooks will help students who need quarantine because of positive cases. He said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has not established a guideline for when not to have students in the classrooms.
The utmost goal, he said, is in-school education, but there could be similar situations to last year, where, “if we had five cases within a building within a 14 day period, we would go to remote learning that could average one to five days depending on the cases we have.”
The superintendent also reported that no one was identified as being positive for COVID-19 during the district’s four-week summer camp, and that the district is running smoothly as band and football practice are under way.
Johnston also announced a new cafeteria manager, Karen Wertz, started this week. The board approved Aimee Dalby as special education supervisor effective Aug. 23, at an annual salary of $65,000, under an Act 93 agreement.
“In the past we looked toward ARIN (Intermediate Unit) 28 and purchased the service from them, but now we are shifting to our own administrator,” Johnston said. Rather than have an IU 28 employee three days a week, the district will have its own supervisor five days a week to deal with more than 200 students having various special education plans.
The board approved a list of guest teachers pending receipt of all guest teacher certifications from the Intermediate Unit for the coming year, including Gregory Marsh, Susan Morris, Grace Peace, Carol Vivier, Abby Chilenski and Rebecca Hudak.
Johnston asked residents to consider being guest teachers because of a need for substitutes.
“Numbers are way down for any of our substitute positions,” the superintendent said. “If you have a four-year degree and could be a guest teacher, please call us. We will definitely use you because our list has dropped.”
Other personnel actions included:
• Advancing Karlie Horwat from the level of Instructional I, Step 3 to Bachelor’s +20, Step A of the current contract with the Penns Manor Education Association, with an annual salary of $57,392.
• Advancing Elizabeth Smego, pending the receipt of her Instructional II certificate from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, from the level of Instructional I, Step 4 to Bachelor’s +20, Step A, at an annual salary of $57,392.
• Advancing Olivia Henderson, pending receipt of her Instructional II certificate, from the level of Instructional I, Step 3 to Master’s, Step A, at an annual salary of $59,083.
• Naming Amy Mountain as mentor teacher for a recently-hired elementary teacher as per the district’s Induction Program.
• Appointing Carrie Patterson as a Community Resource person, at $10 per hour for 1,000 hours.
Day-to-day substitutes for the coming year include teachers Tina Busovicki (Early Childhood to third grade), Rebecca Frederick and James Smatlak (both math grades seven-12), Dr. Nicholas Hudak and Aaron Keith (both music), James Klyap (social studies grades sevent-12), Kevin Rebuck (vocational instruction, drafting, equivalency) and Lauren Smith (early childhood). Also, for the support staff, Louette Bassaro (instructional assistant and secretary), Dianna Bennett (monitor and instructional assistant), Goldie Burns (instruction assistant, cafeteria, cleaner), Tina Janosko (secretary and cafeteria), Nancy Kuzemchak (secretary), Sarah Nealer (elementary cafeteria), Annette Peach (cleaner and cafeteria), Kyleen Ressler (instructional assistant, secretary, and cafeteria), and Connie Trinkley (instruction assistant and secretary).
The board also accepted, with regret, the retirement resignation of Bassaro as an instructional assistant effective Oct. 1. Johnston said she had been with the district for 35 years.
The board also approved lists of detention monitors and after-school tutoring instructors at $40 per hour, seven teachers to conduct core subject instruction for the Penns Manor Area Cyber Academy Instructors, and a long list of instructors to serve as high school monitors, with no additional compensation. The board voted to hire Richard Mazey as girls basketball junior high head coach at a salary of $4,068.44. It accepted the resignations of James Smith as head softball coach, Lee Kuzemchak an as assistant track coach, and Maddie Weaver as a girls volleyball junior high assistant coach 2, and gave the administration permission to post and advertise for those positions.
It approved Reese McCombs as a sports volunteer for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of required clearances, cardio, and impact testing.
The board approved an agreement with Catapult Learning LLC to provide Title I non-public services to Seeds of Faith during the 2021-22 school year, for $2,968.14, and an agreement with Gittings to perform security and threat preparedness services and to develop a comprehensive threat preparedness manual as part of a $1,499 one-year agreement.
It also approved Tri- County Transportation’s vehicles, bus drivers, substitutes and tentative bus schedules and routes for the coming school year, and a revised threat assessment policy, which can be found along with all board policies on the pennsman or.org website.