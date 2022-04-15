KENWOOD — The Indiana County Technology Center 2022-23 budget, various contracts and a long list of personnel actions highlighted Wednesday’s meeting of the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors.
The board approved the $7,175,403 Indiana County Technology Center 2022-23 general operation budget, including a district share before any vocational education subsidy of $382,287.
The board approved a state COSTARS contract for 170 Chromebooks to be purchased for $44,518.30 out of the district’s general technology budget from Link Computer Corporation.
It approved a $40,400 agreement with Raimondo Restoration Inc. to complete wall repairs at the high school and elementary school.
And it approved a dual enrollment agreement with Mount Aloysius College for 2022‐23, with the cost of tuition to be paid by the student or the student’s parents or guardians.
The board tackled various contracts, including an agreement with Buerger Office Systems Inc. to purchase a replacement copier for the elementary school, at $157 a month for 48 months.
It also approved a two-year athletic trainer agreement with NovaCare Rehabilitation for $44,000 in 2022-23 and $45,500.00 in 2023-24. And it renewed one-year agreements with:
• CAMCO Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC for 2022‐23 to serve students with special needs at a cost of $62 per hour.
• Edmentum for the use of Study Island online programs and assessment for the elementary school at a cost of $825, and the high school at a cost of $4,331.25, for a total price of $5,156.25. There is no increase from last year.
• Renaissance Learning Inc.for the Accelerated Reader program for elementary and junior-senior high schools at a cost of $6,468.
• Acadience Math and Acadience Reading for Voyager Sopris Learning at a total cost of $3,260.25.
• Canton’s Driving School to provide behind‐the‐wheel driver education instruction at a rate of $195 per student or $200 per student if the cost per gallon of gasoline is $4 per gallon or above. Students participating in behind‐the‐wheel driver education instruction are responsible for reimbursing the district $50 towards the cost of the instruction. Students unable to receive classroom training during the day may receive instruction from Canton’s School of Driving at the cost to the District of $60 per student, upon approval by the high school principal.
Personnel matters included granting summer salary in a lump sum payment at the end of the school year, if funds are available, for Gerald Hughes.
Also, added to the Tri-County Transportation 2021-22 list of bus drivers and substitutes are Jeffrey Gray, Brenda McCullough, Brenda Deyarmin and Melissa Hill. Other personnel matters include:
• Advancing Alison Decker on the pay scale from the level of Master’s Degree, Step 1 to Master’s Degree+20, Step 1, with a salary increase to $64,108.
• Adding Dr. Grace Shellenberger as mentor for the recently hired Elementary Art Teacher.
• Adding Courtney Kuzemchak as a band volunteer for 2021‐22, pending the receipt of all current clearances.
• Adding as day‐to‐day substitutes, pending receipt of all current clearances, Zachary Johnston in Secondary Science (Biology) and Kris Kirsch as an instructional assistant.
• Accepting with regret the resignation due to retirement of secretary Marilyn Rorabaugh and of Cynthia Rodgers as a certified French and English teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The board gave approval for hiring the necessary teachers to operate the Extended School Year, Elementary School Summer Learning and High School Summer Credit Recovery programs for the summer of 2022 at a compensated rate of $40 per hour.
It approved hiring necessary instructional assistants to operate the Extended School Year and Elementary School Summer Learning programs at a compensated rate as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Penns Manor Education Support Professionals.
Two unpaid leaves were granted, and enrollment of a student was approved into New Story in Indiana.
The board approved revisions in policies governing Student Discipline; Student Expression/Dissemination of Materials and Attachments; Controlled Substances/Paraphernalia; and Food Services, and administrative regulations governing Discipline in Schools.
The board also received copies of House Bill 2397, which has been pushed by a district resident and would authorize the provision or sale of whole Pennsylvania milk in school cafeterias. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. John A. Lawrence, R-Chester County, has multiple co-sponsors including state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, passed the House by 196-2 Wednesday and was sent to the state Senate.
It also had a long list of students to recognize:
• Luke Rainey as Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for April, first-place winner for sports writing in the Pennsylvania School Press Association State Journalism Competition, and first place for best opinion column in the Indiana Gazette Newspaper in Education Contest.
• Logan McCunn and Nathan Raffaele for earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
• Math Challenge winners including, in fifth grade, Adia Lieb in first place, Emily Jones in second and Emilena Arduini in third, and, in fourth grade, Rhett Bothell in first place, Nick Brilhart in second and Aiden McConnell in third.
• Heritage Conference Family and Consumer Science Competition second place winners Justin Marshall, Matthew Zayachak, Gretta Ratay, and Alec Johnson.
• Bailey Horn and Allison Johnson qualifying at the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region II/D3 Band Festival at Brookville Area High School on March 11.
• Baily Horn also earned a place in the 2022 PMEA All‐State Wind Ensemble.
• Penns Manor placing first overall in the 2021‐22 Heritage Conference Mathematics Team championship. Members include Allison Stiteler, Reilly Hill, Luke Rainey, Brock Sleppy, and Allison Johnson. Reilly Hill was also awarded Team MVP, and Brock Sleppy was recognized for answering the most questions correctly among all students on the individual test.
The board held a brief executive session regarding a personnel matter following the meeting. The board’s next meetings are May 4 at 7 p.m. for agenda preparation and May 11 at 7 p.m. for regular voting.